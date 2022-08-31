Skip to main content

Former Vikings Kellen Mond, Armon Watts Claimed on Waivers

The Vikings were not awarded any players in the initial round of waivers.
The two biggest names waived by the Vikings on Tuesday were claimed and have new homes: QB Kellen Mond was picked up by the Browns and DL Armon Watts was added by one of Minnesota's NFC North rivals, the Bears.z

The Vikings were not awarded any players on waivers. That doesn't necessarily mean they didn't make any claims; one of the 11 teams in front of them in the order could've taken a player they put in a claim for.

A fresh start might be the best thing for Mond, the 2021 third-round pick who struggled to establish himself in his 16 months with the Vikings. After failing to win the team's backup job during this training camp and preseason, he was waived along with Sean Mannion (who is reportedly expected to head to the Vikings' practice squad as their No. 3 QB).

Now Mond joins a Browns quarterback room that features Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension. He'll get to work with former Vikings coaches Kevin Stefanski and Drew Petzing in Cleveland.

Mond being waived during roster cuts wasn't a surprise. Watts being waived was a massive surprise. The Vikings cut the fourth-year defensive lineman despite him being a projected starter in their defensive front after a breakout five-sack 2021 campaign. They brought in a slightly younger and cheaper option in Ross Blacklock, a former second-round pick acquired in a trade with the Texans, to replace him.

Now Watts will have a chance to enact revenge on his old team twice this year, and perhaps beyond. I'd expect Watts to earn a significant role on the Bears' defensive line right away this fall.

In other relevant waiver news, former Minnesota Gophers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson was claimed by the Houston Texans.

You can see all of the players awarded via waivers on Wednesday here:

