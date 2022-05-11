Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter is the USFL's Leading Passer Through 4 Weeks

Sloter is shining for the New Orleans Breakers like he used to for the Vikings in the preseason.

Former Vikings quarterback and preseason legend Kyle Sloter is off to a strong start with the New Orleans Breakers in the United States Football League.

Through four weeks, the Breakers are second in the four-team South division with a 3-1 record. At +35, they have the best point differential of any of the USFL's eight teams. Sloter has been a big part of that, leading all USFL QBs by a wide margin with 1,071 passing yards. No one else has more than 627 passing yards.

Sloter hasn't been perfect. He's completing 60.9 percent of his passes and has thrown 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. But the volume has been there, and he's had some big moments and impressive throws. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Sloter was quiet in a Week 1 win over the Philadelphia Stars, throwing for 150 yards and a pick as the Breakers leaned on their running game. He was fantastic in Week 2, with 266 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rushing TD in a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Bandits. In Week 3, the Breakers lost for the first time, with Sloter throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns but completing just 55 percent of his passes and throwing a pick.

Last week, playing against the Houston Gamblers, Sloter had his signature moment in the USFL. The Breakers had the ball at their own 44 with 42 seconds on the clock in a 16-16 game. This had been an inconsistent game for Sloter, as he had piled up completions and yards but had also thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns.

42 seconds was plenty. After a 25-yard pass and a short run, Sloter found Jonathan Adams for a game-winning 29-yard touchdown pass.

Next up for Sloter and the Breakers is a Week 5 matchup with another one of the league's top teams, the 3-1 New Jersey Generals, on Saturday. The game is at 2:00 p.m. central time and is on FOX. USFL games are televised on FOX, NBC, USA Network, or Peacock.

All of the games take place at two stadiums in Birmingham, AL. After ten weeks of regular season action, the top two teams from each division will play each other in a playoff game and the winners will meet in the championship game. The three playoff games will take place in Canton, OH.

Sloter isn't the only ex-Viking in the USFL. Here's a few others:

Case Cookus stepped in at QB for Philadelphia when starter Bryan Scott got hurt in Week 3; he threw for two touchdowns in a victory last week.

Tony Brooks-James has 185 yards from scrimmage for Birmingham.

DeMarquis Gates has 2.5 sacks for Birmingham and also has 27 tackles and a pick.

Ahmad Dixon, Micah Abernathy, and Nevelle Clark all have an interception this season.

If you're looking for an offseason football fix, it might be fun to follow along over the final six weeks of the USFL season, especially if you want to focus on Sloter and the Breakers.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.