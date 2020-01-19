Three Former Vikings Looking to Help Titans Advance to Super Bowl

The Vikings came up one game short of playing on Championship Sunday for the second time in three years, but life goes on. There are still two compelling games set to be played that will determine the AFC and NFC representatives in Super Bowl LIV.

I'd imagine Vikings fans are almost unanimously cheering for the 49ers to hold off the Packers in the NFC title game, for obvious reasons. If you're looking for a team to root for in the afternoon AFC title game, consider that three former Vikings will see action for the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a quick summary of the former Vikings and other players with Minnesota connections that will play on Sunday for a chance to go to Miami.

Titans TE MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round in 2015 and spent two years in Minnesota. He caught just 11 passes for 96 yards in the regular season as a Viking, but played well in the preseason, including a touchdown catch in the 2015 Hall of Fame game (the quarterback who threw the pass was Mike Kafka, who is now the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach). Pruitt spent time with the Bears and Texans before finding a home with the Titans. He has at least one catch in six of the last eight games, including both postseason upsets.

Titans FB Khari Blasingame

Signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt last May, Blasingame became a bit of a cult hero among Vikings fans with his play in the preseason. He scored three touchdowns in four games and also shined as a blocker, but didn't make the active roster because of the presence of CJ Ham. Blasingame was signed by the Titans' off of Minnesota's practice squad in November, and plays on both offense and special teams for Tennessee.

Titans CB Tramaine Brock

Brock spent the first seven years of his career with the 49ers, and has become an important part of the Titans' secondary after bouncing around between five teams in the past three years. One of those teams was the Vikings; Brock played in 11 games in Minnesota in 2017. He also spent one season in college (2008) with the Gophers.

Chiefs TE Blake Bell

Bell was a Viking in 2017, catching three passes and a two-point conversion. He began his career with the 49ers and also spent time with the Jaguars. Bell caught his first career touchdown in the Chiefs' comeback win over the Texans last weekend.

Also in action: Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt (brother of Vikings P Britton Colquitt), Chiefs LB Damien Wilson (University of Minnesota 2013-14)