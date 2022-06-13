Former Vikings Tracker: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Chad Beebe, Gabe Brkic Join New Teams

Odenigbo led the 2020 Vikings in pressures and will attempt to stick around with the Colts.

With training camp around 1.5 months away, there are a surprising number of former Vikings with gas left in the tank who remain without a team. As those players sign with new teams throughout the summer (or don't), we'll provide updates and some thoughts on how they'll fit.

A couple more ex-Vikings joined new teams on Monday, so here's an update.

Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE, Colts

Odenigbo was a strong find out of Northwestern in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He bounced around the Vikings' practice squad and a couple other teams' rosters for two seasons, then returned to Minnesota and broke out with seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a touchdown in 2019. In 2020, he became a full-time starter with Danielle Hunter out and was solid, leading the Vikings with 42 pressures and finishing second with 3.5 sacks.

Odenigbo spent last season with the Browns, but didn't produce much at all. Now the 28 year-old has signed with the Colts, where he'll reunite with brief 2020 Vikings teammate Yannick Ngakoue.

Gabe Brkic, K, Packers

The Vikings added four ex-Packers players and coaches this offseason: Za'Darius Smith, Chandon Sullivan, Mike Pettine, and Mike Smith. In return, the Packers are taking...Brkic (Yes, I'm aware that's not actually how it works). The former Oklahoma kicker was waived by the Vikings last week after struggling throughout spring practices. What was expected to be a legit competition with Greg Joseph didn't even make it to training camp. Now, Brkic will move to Minnesota's division rival to compete with Mason Crosby, who turns 38 this fall and missed 11 kicks last season.

It's highly unlikely, but would anyone really be shocked if Brkic beat out Crosby and tormented the Vikings for years?

Chad Beebe, WR, Texans

Last week, the Texans signed Beebe, who spent last season on the Vikings' injured reserve. The 2018 UDFA out of Northern Illinois showed plenty of signs of promise during his time in Minnesota, but injuries hampered his career. Beebe had 6 catches for 109 yards during his first two seasons, including a 61-yard gain against the Packers. His most productive season came in 2020, when he caught 20 passes for 201 yards and his first two touchdowns. That included 7 catches for 63 yards and the game-winning TD against the Panthers when Adam Thielen was on the COVID list.

The Texans' roster is kind of a mess, so maybe Beebe will stick around.

Notable former Vikings who are still free agents (a partial list)

LB Anthony Barr

DL Sheldon Richardson

CB Mackensie Alexander

DE Everson Griffen

TE Chris Herndon

OT Rashod Hill

CB Trae Waynes

OT Riley Reiff

CB Xavier Rhodes

DT Linval Joseph

CB Bashaud Breeland

WR Dede Westbrook

