Four Vikings Rookies, Including Justin Jefferson, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Will Ragatz

Four Vikings rookies have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday afternoon. First-round pick Justin Jefferson (WR), late-round picks Blake Brandel (T) and Brian Cole II (S), and undrafted free agent Tyler Higby (OL) have been placed on this newly-created list.

It's important to note that this doesn't mean any or all of those players have tested positive for COVID-19. Here's the official explanation from the Vikings:

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Basically, this just means that those four players have either tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has. The Vikings aren't permitted to disclose which one it is.

This is separate from the news earlier Monday that head athletic trainer and Vikings Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman had tested positive for the coronavirus. Sugarman hasn't been in contact with any players recently. The Vikings' 27 rookies reported to camp last Thursday and were tested, but haven't begun actually training in the facility yet.

The rest of the Vikings' roster is set to report on Tuesday. They will all be tested, which could lead to more players being placed on this reserve list.

Here is a detailed rundown of the Vikings' thorough, Sugarman-led efforts to prepare for a training camp amid an ongoing pandemic.

