InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Gary Kubiak Named Vikings Offensive Coordinator

Will Ragatz

Gary Kubiak will be the next offensive coordinator for the Vikings, NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported on Thursday morning.

Kubiak joined the Vikings last offseason as an assistant head coach/offensive advisor, implementing his offensive scheme but ceding play-calling duties to Kevin Stefanski. Now he'll be taking over for Stefanski, who left the Vikings ten days ago to become the head coach of the Browns. Kubiak becomes the team's fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons, following brief stints for Norv Turner, Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo, and Stefanski.

The news that Kubiak has taken the OC role comes as a bit of a surprise, as he had seemed to indicate on multiple occasions that he was enjoying his current role. The favorite for the job appeared to be his son Klint Kubiak, the Vikings' quarterbacks coach. Clearly, Mike Zimmer was able to convince the elder Kubiak to become a play-caller once again.

Kubiak will bring decades of experience to the position. He was the Broncos' OC from 1995 through 2005, before spending eight years as the head coach of the Texans, where he went 61-64 and won two division titles. Following one year as the OC for the Ravens, Kubiak took over as the Broncos' head coach in 2015 and won the Super Bowl. He stepped down after the 2016 season due to health issues, and didn't return to coaching until last season with the Vikings.

This move gives Kirk Cousins and the Vikings some much-needed continuity on offense. Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme, which emphasizes running the ball and utilizing play-action, helped the Vikings improve from 19th in scoring in 2018 to eighth last season. Kubiak's offense fueled career years from Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Stefon Diggs.

Related:

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Kleinsasser40
Kleinsasser40

Love it!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offseason Roster Question No. 4: Who Stays and Who Goes in Vikings Secondary?

The Vikings face a number of difficult decisions in the secondary as they head into 2020.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Eric Kendricks, Everson Griffen Among Four More Vikings Added as Pro Bowl Replacements

Along with Kirk Cousins and Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings now have eight Pro Bowlers.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Can CFL Stars Marcus Sayles and Bralon Addison Make the Vikings Roster in 2020?

The Vikings have added a couple players from the Canadian Football League to compete for roster spots next season.

Will Ragatz

Ranking Rick Spielman's Eight Draft Classes as Vikings GM

With the 2020 Draft approaching for the Vikings, we ranked all eight of Rick Spielman's drafts since he became the General Manager in 2012.

Will Ragatz

CJ Ham Named to Pro Bowl as Replacement

Ham joins teammates Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith, and Dalvin Cook in Orlando.

Will Ragatz

by

Vikingsdog04

Three Former Vikings Looking to Help Titans Advance to Super Bowl

Including Chiefs TE Blake Bell, four former Vikings will play in the AFC Championship.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Offseason Roster Question No. 2: Should the Vikings Spend Big on Dalvin Cook?

With the presence of Alexander Mattison, and the recent deals given to Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell, should the Vikings be the ones to pay Cook?

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Who will the Vikings take with the No. 25 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Offseason Roster Question No. 3: How Can the Vikings Improve Their Offensive Line?

The Vikings need to fix the left side of their offensive line, where Riley Reiff and Pat Elflein under-performed far too often in 2019.

Will Ragatz

by

Vikingsdog04

Vikings Offseason Roster Question No. 1: Is Kirk Cousins the Future at Quarterback?

Will the Vikings sign Cousins to a long-term extension? Or will they select a quarterback in the NFL draft?

Will Ragatz

by

miknutz