'He never stands by himself': Kevin O'Connell learns Justin Jefferson is mic'd up
Justin Jefferson was mic’d up during the Vikings’ 24-23 preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
That was news to coach Kevin O’Connell.
But that revelation during the game made everything make sense. In a hilarious moment during the broadcast, Jefferson asked O’Connell if he wanted to say hello once he told O’Connell he was indeed mic’d up. The coach proceeded to give the star wide receiver a hard time.
“(Jefferson) never stands my himself,” O’Connell said. “The energy, the igniter. ‘Why in the world is he standing off by himself, talking to himself?’ Now I know.”
Jefferson did not play in the Vikings’ preseason opener, their first preseason win in five years. But Minnesota still saw some strong play from its wide receivers. Trishton Jackson caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, Jalen Nailor had three grabs for 63 yards and Trent Sherfield Jr. had three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps Jefferson still did some igniting.