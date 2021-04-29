How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, Vikings Preview

The NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know.

The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway tonight with the first round, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday evening, and wrapping up with rounds four through seven all day Saturday.

We're finally going to find out where 259 different players end up, not to mention hundreds of others who sign as undrafted free agents.

After going all virtual last year, the draft is back to some level of normalcy in 2021. It's taking place in Cleveland, with 13 top prospects attending in person and TV crews on location as well.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the event, plus some key information and preview content for Vikings fans.

When is the NFL Draft?

The first round tonight (Thursday, April 29) begins at 7:00 p.m central time and will run for three or four hours as 32 picks are made.

The second round will kick off at 6:00 p.m. central on Friday (April 30), with the third round following right after.

The fourth round begins at 11:00 a.m. central on Saturday (May 1), and the draft won't conclude until late in the afternoon on that day.

How can I watch it?

The draft will be televised on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

The ESPN broadcast will be hosted by Mike Greenberg and feature Mel Kiper Jr., Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and others.

NFL Network's coverage will be led by Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Ian Rapaport, Charles Davis, David Shaw, and others.

ABC will have its college football crew of Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack, and company, with Todd McShay providing analysis.

What about streaming options?

The draft can be watched on ESPN.com, NFL.com, or the ESPN and NFL Mobile apps. For those without cable, it can be viewed on alternate streaming services like Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV.

ESPN Radio will also have coverage if you want to listen along.

Minnesota Vikings draft preview

The Vikings have currently have ten picks in this year's draft, which are listed below.

First round, No. 14

Third round, No. 78

Third round, No. 90 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Fourth round, No. 119

Fourth round, No. 125 (from Bears, 2020 draft day trade)

Fourth round, No. 134 (from Bills, Stefon Diggs trade)

Fourth round, No. 143 (compensatory, Trae Waynes)

Fifth round, No. 157

Fifth round, No. 168 (from Ravens, 2020 draft day trade)

Sixth round, No. 199 overall

Sixth round, No. 223 overall (compensatory, Mackensie Alexander)

Their second-round selection went to Jacksonville when they acquired Ngakoue.

Here's some essential reading for Vikings fans.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all throughout draft weekend. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.