How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Saints in London: Odds, Line, Preview

The Vikings and Saints are in London for the first NFL International Series game of the 2022 season. It's been a unique week for both teams, but all that ultimately matters is competing on the field and coming away with a win. Both of these teams hope to contend for division titles and deep playoff runs in the NFC this year.

Coming off a dramatic late victory over the Lions, the 2-1 Vikings will be looking to keep that momentum going and get Kevin O'Connell his first career win away from U.S. Bank Stadium. They'll likely need the win to keep pace with the Packers, who are 10-point favorites against the Patriots in Green Bay.

The 1-2 Saints are reeling, having scored just 24 total points in losses to the Buccaneers and Panthers. They'll be fired up to bounce back and get their first win since the opener. Veteran Andy Dalton is in for the injured Jameis Winston at quarterback for New Orleans, which will also be without Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, and Marcus Maye.

Za'Darius Smith is questionable for the Vikings.

For more on this game, check out this preview with three things to know about the Saints.

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game on Sunday morning:

Broadcast Information

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time)

Betting Line: Vikings -3 (O/U 41.5)

TV Channel: NFL Network (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Jamie Erdahl) and channel 5 (KSTP) in the Twin Cities

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber), Westwood One (Bill Rosinski, Derek Rackley)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.