How to Watch, Listen to, Stream Vikings vs. Packers, NFL Week 1

It's football time.

The Vikings are set to take on the rival Packers in the 2022 regular season opener to kick off the Kevin O'Connell era. U.S. Bank Stadium is going to be rocking for the beginning of another highly-anticipated season of Vikings football.

The Packers have won 13 games in each of Matt LaFleur's three seasons, but the Vikings have beaten Green Bay in each of the last two games that Kirk Cousins has started against them. That includes a 34-31 victory in Minneapolis last November. Cousins was unavailable for the rematch at Lambeau Field in January.

There are plenty of questions for both teams coming into this game, though there are more for the Vikings. What will O'Connell's offense look like? How will the Vikings' new defensive scheme look against Aaron Rodgers and company? After Davante Adams was traded this offseason, who will Rodgers throw the ball to?

The Packers are slight 1.5-point favorites coming into this game.

In injury news, Packers WR Allen Lazard is doubtful and starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are questionable. Vikings DL Jonathan Bullard and rookie safety Lewis Cine are questionable as well. The inactives will come out at 1:55 p.m. central time, 90 minutes before kickoff.

Here's some preview content to get you ready for the game:

And here's how you can watch, listen to, or stream the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Packers -1.5 (O/U 48)

TV Channel: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Radio: ESPN (Jay Alter, Kirk Morrison), 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

