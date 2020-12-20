How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Vikings and Bears in Week 15.

There's elimination football happening in Minneapolis today. Not literally, of course, but the 6-7 Vikings hosting the 6-7 Bears is about as close to an elimination game as you can get prior to Week 17 or the playoffs. One of these teams will be right in the mix for the No. 7 seed in the NFC (and could get there if the Cardinals lose to the Eagles) and one will begin looking ahead to 2021.

This is a difficult game to predict. Mitch Trubisky and the Bears' offense has been playing well recently, but there's always the possibility of Trubisky melting down at any given moment. When the Vikings have the ball, their offensive line will face a difficult task against Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, and the rest of the Chicago front seven. Plus, there will be a lot of intrigue surrounding Dan Bailey and whether or not he can bounce back from two awful games.

On the injury front, the Vikings will be without star linebacker Eric Kendricks for the third straight week. Kyle Rudolph is also still out, meaning Irv Smith Jr. will have a big role. Alexander Mattison is listed as questionable. The Bears will be without cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Buster Skrine, which will press Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor into action. Khalil Mack and Jimmy Graham are questionable.

Inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (mostly family members)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -3 (O/U 47)

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard, Jen Hale)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

