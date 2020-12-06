How to Watch Vikings vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Vikings and Jaguars in Week 13.

The Vikings are playing to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Jaguars are playing for pride – and to snap a ten-game losing streak.

While it benefits the Jaguars in the long run to lose this game and not jeopardize the No. 2 overall pick, the current players won't see it that way. They're frustrated by losing three of their past four games by four points or fewer and will be hungry for a win. Jacksonville has the pieces to move the ball on offense and keep this game interesting for a while.

However, there's no reason why the Vikings should have any trouble putting up 30-plus points on a depleted Jaguars defense. With reigning NFC Player of the Month Dalvin Cook leading the way and a red-hot Kirk Cousins throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings have a ton of ways to create big plays.

On the injury front, the Vikings will be without Irv Smith Jr., D.J. Wonnum, and Alexander Mattison. Ezra Cleveland returns from an ankle injury to replace Brett Jones at right guard.

Inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. You can also follow along with our live blog.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (family members of players, mostly)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -10 (O/U 51.5)

TV Channel: CBS (Beth Mowins, Jay Feely)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

