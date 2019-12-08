How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: Preview, TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Odds

The Vikings (8-4) are back in Minneapolis in Week 14, and they're looking for a season sweep of the Lions (3-8-1).

After coming up short in Seattle last weekend, the Vikings will attempt to bounce back and remain undefeated at home this season. Now just one game up on the Rams and 1.5 games up on the Bears for the second NFC wild card spot, the Vikings need to take care of business in this one as 13-point favorites.

Once 2-0-1, the Lions have lost eight of their last nine games and five in a row. Their only win since September ended came at home against the Giants in Week 8. Rookie third-string quarterback David Blough will make his second career start after impressing in a narrow loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving.

The Vikings are the far better team on paper, but they aren't overlooking the Lions. Kirk Cousins referenced the Broncos game the last time the Vikings were at home, as well as last year's Bills game, when saying that anyone on the team would "have to be pretty clueless" to look past this game. The Vikings, who scored 42 points the last time they played the Lions, will look to continue their offensive success against a struggling defense. On the other side, Mike Zimmer stressed the importance of actually covering Marvin Jones, who had four touchdown receptions in the game in Detroit.

All the preview content you need is below.

My prediction: Vikings 35, Lions 9. The Vikings are due for a blowout win. They'll come out focused and hungry to start fast and avoid a Broncos-esque scare. Zimmer will fluster Blough, and the Vikings will have their way on offense. This won't be close.

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Game Time: 12:00 pm CT

TV Channel: FOX (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich)

Online/Streaming: FuboTV, Yahoo Sports App, FOX Sports Go