    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

    Can the Vikings finish off a sweep of the Lions and prevent them from getting their first win of 2021?
    For the Vikings, this week is all about taking care of business.

    The Lions are the NFL's lone winless team, but the Vikings know better than anyone that they can't be taken lightly. If Minnesota get caught looking ahead to the Steelers matchup this Thursday night or just generally don't play well, they'll get beaten. And being on the wrong end of the Lions' first win of the season would not only be a massive blow the Vikings' playoff chances, it would be an unmitigated disaster on all fronts.

    Yes, the Vikings are banged up. They're missing Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw, Eric Kendricks, Patrick Peterson, and potentially a few other key pieces in this game. But with all of the talent they do still have, there's no excuse for losing. Beyond that, it would be encouraging if the Vikings could break their usual tendency of having every game come down to the final play and find a way to win comfortably for a change.

    The Lions are going to be fired up for their latest opportunity to get Dan Campbell in the win column for the first time, especially at home. The Vikings will be looking to get off to a fast start and take the wind out of their sails. We'll see which side emerges successful.

    Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

    Broadcast Information

    Location: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

    TV Channel: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

    Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber)

    Betting line: Vikings -7

    Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

