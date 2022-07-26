Skip to main content

Irv Smith Jr. 'Full Go' as Vikings Enter Training Camp With Minimal Injuries

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is another player who has recovered from spring injury concerns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Vikings' first practice of training camp is on Wednesday, and they'll have almost their entire 90-man roster on the fields at TCO Performance Center to kick things off.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr., who is coming off of missing all of last season with a meniscus injury, was limited throughout the spring as he wrapped up his recovery. But he's expected to be a "full go" on Wednesday and beyond, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Smith reported to the facility on Sunday with the rookies, quarterbacks, and other players coming off injuries, and O'Connell was impressed by what he saw.

"I just have to give Irv a ton of credit," he said. "Talk about a guy that put in some work. Coming out of the spring, I thought he had a good spring for what he was able to do for us. He was great in the classroom, he was great in that walk-through, jog-through setting, but then to see him moving around yesterday — we got out on the grass with those early-report guys — you can tell the work’s been put in. You can tell there’s a real mindset for Irv, and I’m really excited about him. So we’re expecting him to be full to start; as always, you know we’ll take each thing that kind of comes up day by day...and we’ll have a plan for Irv himself, with a mindset on that opening game."

The Vikings won't be at 100 percent attendance right away. They placed two players coming off of ACL injuries, WR Blake Proehl and LB Ryan Connelly, on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday. But other than those two, who are both longshots to make the roster, the team has a clean bill of health entering the start of camp.

That means second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is ready to go after a leg injury ended his spring early. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He's looking great," O'Connell said. "He's another guy, in addition to Irv, I should single out. Johnny Mundt was another guy."

It also means rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who had surgery earlier this year, is ready to go for his first camp. It also means Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith, whose 2021 seasons were derailed by injury, are back at 100 percent.

Who knows what the future will hold, but being awfully healthy is a great way for the Vikings to kick off this year's camp. O'Connell and the team's sports performance and strength staffs will continue to monitor every player on a day-to-day basis. When they get to each of their 11 padded practices, though, they're not going to hold back.

"When we're going, we gotta go," O'Connell said. "We'll do our due diligence through the whole month of the volume of work we put in, but when we put those pads on, it's just not that many opportunities. To prepare your team and for our individual players to feel prepared, there's no other way than to go full and compete."

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_16644571
News

Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: Kellen Mond Wins Backup QB Job

By Will Ragatz7 hours ago
USATSI_17328584_168388404_lowres
News

2022 All-NFC North Defense: Packers Dominate, Vikings Land Three Selections

By Will Ragatz22 hours ago
USATSI_16607405
News

Vikings Sign Former Broncos TE Shaun Beyer, Place Two on PUP List

By Will Ragatz23 hours ago
USATSI_16888090 (1)
News

All-NFC North Offense: Vikings Lead Packers, Lions, Bears With Four Selections

By Will RagatzJul 24, 2022 11:02 PM EDT
USATSI_18122004 (1)
News

Vikings Rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram Sign Contracts as Training Camp Begins

By Will RagatzJul 24, 2022 10:17 PM EDT
USATSI_18485424
News

Vikings Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Ranking of Each Team's Skill Position Weapons

By Will RagatzJul 21, 2022 2:42 PM EDT
USATSI_17011813
News

Updates on Unsigned Vikings Rookies Ed Ingram, Andrew Booth Jr. Ahead of Training Camp

By Will RagatzJul 20, 2022 2:13 PM EDT
USATSI_17478380 (3)
News

Vikings Training Camp Offensive Line Preview: Garrett Bradbury, Guards Remain Concerns

By Will RagatzJul 20, 2022 6:31 AM EDT