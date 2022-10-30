Jared Allen Officially Inducted as 27th Member of Vikings Ring of Honor

Legendary Vikings defensive end Jared Allen was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, becoming its 27th member. He receives a purple jacket and a ring, and his name will forever be in the rafters at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Back in July, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell surprised Allen with the news that he was going to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. Today, it officially happened. Allen received a massive ovation before the game when he sounded the Gjallarhorn, and then another during the ceremony at halftime. In classic Jared Allen fashion, he rode out on a horse for the induction ceremony.

Allen is the seventh Vikings defensive lineman to go into the Ring of Honor, joining Alan Page, Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, Chris Doleman, John Randle, and Kevin Williams. That's pretty good company.

“Jared played with a passion, energy and drive that few players are able to match for as long as he did,” Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement back in July. "He raised the level of play for everyone around him with his relentless approach, and he set a positive example with his engagement in the Minnesota community. We are excited he will join the Vikings Ring of Honor and forever be remembered as a Viking."

Allen, who began his career with the Chiefs, was with the Vikings from 2008 to 2013. He racked up 85.5 sacks during those six seasons, including a team-record 22 in 2011. Not only was Allen extremely productive on the field, he became a fan favorite because of his relentless motor and outgoing personality.

Sunday was all about Allen. The Vikings gave out mullet headbands to every fan in attendance, in honor of Allen's famous hairstyle. Za'Darius Smith did Allen's calf roper sack celebration after taking down Kyler Murray in the first half.

It was a well-deserved day of recognition for one of the all-time great Vikings.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.