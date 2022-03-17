Jets Signing Former Vikings TE Tyler Conklin to Three-Year, $21 Million Deal

Conklin's departure could net the Vikings a compensatory pick, depending on how much they spend going forward.

The New York Jets are signing former Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin to a three-year, $21 million contract, per multiple reports.

It wasn't expected that the Vikings would be able to afford to bring Conklin back in free agency. They have Irv Smith Jr. coming back from injury for the final year of his rookie contract and also signed former Rams TE Johnny Mundt on Wednesday. Mundt has primarily been a blocking TE in his career, but the Vikings might believe he has some receiving upside.

Conklin will team up with ex-Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah in New York. $21 million over three years is a nice contract for the former fifth-round pick out of Central Michigan.

For the first three years of his NFL career, Conklin had a limited role as a receiver, combining for just over 300 yards and one touchdown during that time. But he stepped up when Smith went down prior to last season, breaking out with 61 catches for 593 yards and three scores. Conklin was a reliable target for Kirk Cousins who also did well as a blocker.

The Vikings are currently on pace to receive two sixth-round compensatory picks in next year's NFL draft after Conklin, Mason Cole, and Xavier Woods signed three-year deals worth at least $5 million per year in free agency. One of those three is canceled out by the Vikings signing Harrison Phillips.

Minnesota's current TE depth chart heading into next season is Smith, Mundt, Ben Ellefson, and Zach Davidson, though they could always add at the position.

