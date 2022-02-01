Jim Harbaugh Watch: Decision Could Come Down to Convincing Vikings Ownership

All of the signs are pointing to Jim Harbaugh becoming the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach.

Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the Vikings on Wednesday and appears to be fully prepared to accept an offer to become their next head coach, if he receives one.

All of the signs are pointing in that direction.

"He is going there to get this job," Michigan insider Sam Webb said on the Dan Patrick Show. "Everyone that I talk to, whether they be around Ann Arbor, agents in the NFL that I talk to, they all expect that if the Minnesota Vikings offer Jim Harbaugh this job, he will take it."

It makes sense. Why would Harbaugh come this far in this process if he wasn't seriously interested in the Vikings' vacancy? He reportedly landed in Minnesota on Tuesday, a day before the interview.

There are other little details that add up as well.

So what does it come down to? It sounds like the main thing that could prevent Harbaugh from being hired by the Vikings is the concern some within the front office and ownership group have about how he gets along with people — and specifically, the rocky end to his time with the 49ers in which he feuded with GM Trent Baalke and CEO Jed York.

New Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who overlapped with Harbaugh in 2013 and 2014 in San Francisco, wants Harbaugh. If Wednesday's interview can get everyone else on the same page, from the Wilfs to other top executives like Rob Brzezinski, this is probably happening.

"Harbaugh is at the top of Adofo-Mensah’s list, but Michigan’s headman still needs to be sold to others in the organization," writes Webb.

In addition to the "perception in league circles that [Harbaugh] can be tough to deal with," Webb says the other hurdle could be whether the Vikings believe other candidates would better incorporate analytics into their decision-making.

"If Harbaugh does well in addressing those concerns, he will be offered the job." And that's what Webb ultimately believes will happen.

The Dolphins, who had been another rumored suitor for Harbaugh, appear to be off the table as an option. That was reported before Tuesday's huge news of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores suing the NFL and alleging, among many other things, that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him to intentionally lose games in 2019.

So, it's down to the Vikings and Michigan as Harbaugh's two potential teams for next season. And it sure seems like he has every intention of accepting an offer from Minnesota on Wednesday, if things progress to that point.

It all comes down to Harbaugh and Adofo-Mensah getting the rest of the Vikings' committee on board. As I wrote about today, it's not necessarily a super straightforward decision, for a number of reasons.

If that doesn't happen, the Vikings could go with Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, or Patrick Graham and Harbaugh could return to Michigan.

But from a purely speculative standpoint, it seems like the odds of Harbaugh becoming the Vikings' head coach are well above 50 percent heading into this interview.

Again, stay tuned.

