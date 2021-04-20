Jim Mora Jr. Analyzes Minnesota Vikings' Free Agency Moves, First Round NFL Draft Targets

The former UCLA and NFL head coach gives his thoughts on who the Vikings should target with the 14th pick.

For those of you who don't know, Jim Mora Jr. is working with Sports Illustrated and its Fan Nation network of team sites to provide on-camera analysis this offseason, particularly in the build-up to the NFL draft. Mora has over three decades of coaching experience in the NFL and college football, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and UCLA Bruins.

I recently had another chance to sit down and chat with Coach Mora over Zoom. Over the course of a very fun interview, I got his thoughts on the Vikings' free agency period, whether they should target an offensive lineman or a defensive end in the first round of the upcoming draft, and which players he likes at those two positions.

It can all be found in the ten-minute video at the top of this page, which I think all Vikings fans will enjoy. Mora gave some great insight, and you'll hear a little bit of my thoughts as well.

In case you want to skip around a bit, here are some timestamps:

0:00-2:43 — Mora's thoughts on the Vikings' free agency period, their approach of going all-in on defense, and one move that stood out the most to him.

2:43-4:53 — I explain why I think offensive line (specifically tackle) and defensive end are the Vikings' two biggest needs, then Mora tells me which of those two he would prioritize with the 14th pick.

4:54-6:59 — After I talk about why I think the Vikings will go with an offensive lineman, I ask Mora about some of the top options that will likely be available with the 14th pick, including Christian Darrisaw, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Teven Jenkins, and Samuel Cosmi. He gives his pick out of that group and explains why he likes that player.

7:00-10:01 — I mention another name out of that group of offensive linemen to keep an eye on based on recent Vikings draft history. Then, we discuss the possibility that Rick Spielman breaks a long-standing tendency and drafts an edge rusher in the first round. Kwity Paye, Jaelan Phillips, Azeez Ojulari, and Jayson Oweh all stand out as exciting possibilities. Mora gives his thoughts on that group and talks about the player he likes the the most.

