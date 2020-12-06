Justin Jefferson Feasts Again as Vikings Avoid Disaster Against Jaguars

On multiple occasions, it looked like the Vikings were headed toward the ultimate disaster in a season that has featured plenty of them. But rookie sensation Justin Jefferson had a huge second half and the Vikings escaped in overtime to pull out a 27-24 win over the Jaguars that keeps Minnesota's playoff hopes alive for at least another week.

When Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six on the first play of the second half, Minnesota was suddenly trailing 16-6 to a team that had lost 10 games in a row. A loss would've dropped the Vikings to 5-7 on the year and reduced their playoff hopes to virtually nothing. Had there been fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, they would've been on edge – and perhaps even booing.

But much like they did last week against the Panthers, the Vikings did enough to turn things around after a catastrophic start to the second half. They immediately drove downfield with a 40-yard catch by Jefferson and a touchdown by C.J. Ham. After a stop, they scored again, this time with Jefferson getting into the end zone on a fantastic route.

The Vikings nearly scored another touchdown on their next possession, but Dalvin Cook fumbled at the goal line. However, Ifeadi Odenigbo tackled Jags QB Mike Glennon in the end zone for a safety. A Dan Bailey field goal after yet another takeaway meant the Vikings went on an 18-0 run to get back in front.

Yet the drama didn't stop there. The Jaguars tied the game up late in the fourth, converting a two-point try to do so. Dan Bailey missed a 51-yard game-winning field goal, setting up Jacksonville with a few seconds left. Chase McLaughlin, who began the year on Minnesota's practice squad, nearly beat his old team with a 62-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

In overtime, a Harrison Smith interception and a dominant final drive by Cook set up a 23-yard game-winner from Bailey. Somehow, someway, the Vikings survived in a game that was far more wild than Mike Zimmer would've liked.

Kirk Cousins finished with three touchdown passes for a third straight game, Jefferson made history and Cook went over 170 yards from scrimmage (on a remarkable 38 touches) to lead Minnesota's offense. More importantly, the Vikings defense—playing without its best player, Eric Kendricks, who aggravated a calf injury in pregame warmups—only allowed eight points after the six-minute mark of the first quarter. It was a strange game that featured six turnovers, 12 punts and three missed extra points, but all that matters is the Vikings got the job done and are still in the hunt as they prepare for a huge game in Tampa Bay next week.

Jefferson had another excellent game with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown—109 of those yards coming after halftime—but he wasn't the only Vikings rookie who had a big game. This was a breakout performance from third-round cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recorded the first interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery of his career. Dantzler was also sharp in coverage all game long.

The Vikings leaned on Cook down the stretch, Cousins made a couple clutch plays and they escaped with a victory. It was messy and lasted nearly four hours, but a win is a win. The Vikings, who started 1-5, are now back to .500 at 6-6 and have all of their goals still in front of them.

