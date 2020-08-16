Justin Jefferson Already Impressing At Vikings Camp: "He's Exactly What We Drafted"

Take it with a grain of salt, because the pads have yet to come on and the lights have yet to get bright, but there's no denying it: Justin Jefferson has been everything he was advertised to be thus far in Vikings training camp.

Hype levels for the rookie wide receiver from LSU have been through the roof since the minute he was drafted 22nd overall by the Vikings in April. His numbers (1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last year), championship pedigree, and athleticism all stood out. But beyond that, it quickly became clear that he has some of the star quality possessed by many of the game's best receivers. Jefferson has an infectious personality, a signature touchdown dance, and confidence that spills out every time you hear him talk.

Those traits turned the 21-year-old into a rapid fan favorite in Minnesota. Expectations are high for his rookie season – perhaps unfairly so. Jefferson has massive shoes to fill in replacing Stefon Diggs, and has had to deal with unique circumstances this offseason due to COVID-19. When he takes the field in Week 1, he will do so with significantly less preparation time than he would've been afforded in any other year.

Up to this point, Jefferson has made the most of every rep he's had. Through nearly two weeks of walkthroughs, workouts, and practices, he has lived up to the billing. Jefferson's speed, shifty route-running, and sticky hands were all well-known traits leading up to the draft, and those things have translated to the practice field. With the cameras rolling, he's already put together a highlight reel of impressive catches.

"It’s very encouraging," Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said of what he's seen from Jefferson so far. "He’s exactly what we drafted. We knew he’s a very talented young man that had a comfort zone in the slot because he did that a lot. I play him a little bit of everywhere, teaching him my offense, understanding schemes and what we’re doing but he's a very good route runner. When you sit there and talk routes and stuff, this kid’s very knowledgeable. He’s been coached by some good coaches before he got here. So he’s working. He’s got some great examples around him. A long way to go, but very encouraged by his work."

Kubiak was a big advocate for Jefferson during the pre-draft process. The Louisiana native has the separation ability and big-play potential that will theoretically allow him to thrive in Kubiak's system. That fit is a big reason why the Vikings were elated when the Eagles went with a different receiver on draft night, letting Jefferson fall to the 22nd pick. Recently, the Vikings OC cited a competitive family environment – both of Jefferson's older brothers also played at LSU – and excellent college coaching as reasons why the rookie is ahead of the curve from a football IQ standpoint.

Despite all of the mental reps and meetings he's gotten to do all offseason, plus two weeks looking impressive in shorts, Jefferson still has a lot to prove when the pads come on and the contact starts. He's not going to be handed the Vikings' No. 2 receiver job. Through two full-speed practices open to the media, second-year WR Bisi Johnson has been running opposite Adam Thielen with the first-team offense. Jefferson has been with the twos, though he did some work with the ones in three-WR sets on Sunday.

Over the next 14 padded practices, Jefferson will have the opportunity to step up and earn that starting role. But that's far from automatic, considering Johnson's knowledge of the system and the experience of a veteran like Tajae Sharpe. An important factor to watch is Jefferson's rapport with Kirk Cousins; the two have had limited time together and are still trying to develop that crucial connection all QB-WR duos need.

“It was a tough balance to find this summer in terms of getting together to work out, and we decided to do that when it looked like things were clearing up," Cousins said during the walkthrough period in early August. "We did connect for a few days in Minnesota to work, and actually when we finished and all went our separate ways, right after that is when news started coming out of some other teams doing similar things and having some challenges with COVID. We were fortunate to get that in and come out without an issue and move on. That was one step of trying to begin that process of learning the offense, but it’s just a small step. Then you’ve got to make progress in a unique setting of virtual meetings and now these walkthroughs."

"Every day he’s learning something new and getting experience. Just yesterday, there was a unique route we’re asking him to run that he was still trying to figure out – 'How do you want me to do this? What steps do you want me to take?' Whether it’s the receivers coach, myself, coach [Kubiak], we’re just trying to help him understand what we want, and every day you have another step that you take.”

Jefferson still has a long way to go. His career won't be judged by pad-less highlights on the practice field, it'll be judged by what he does on Sundays. But one thing you can count on is that the former two-star recruit will show up every day ready to work and get better.

The early returns on the Vikings' newest offensive weapon have been promising. Starting on Monday, it's time for the real fun to begin.

The early returns on the Vikings' newest offensive weapon have been promising. Starting on Monday, it's time for the real fun to begin.