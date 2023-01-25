Justin Jefferson Named Finalist for NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

Jefferson isn't going to win MVP, but he has a great chance to be the OPOY.

Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named a finalist for the NFL's Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards, the winners of which will be announced at the league's honors show on February 9th.

The MVP finalists are Jefferson and four quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. Given that a non-QB hasn't won the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012 and that Cooper Kupp wasn't even close last year, Jefferson has approximately a 0.0 percent chance of winning it. But he's just happy to be included.

Offensive player of the year should be a different story. In that category, Jefferson is one of four finalists along with Hurts, Mahomes, and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. That's a weird one, because logically, wouldn't the MVP also be the OPOY? But over the past three years, it's gone to the best non-QB: Kupp last year, Derrick Henry in 2020, Michael Thomas in 2019.

However, sometimes it does go to the QB who wins MVP. Mahomes won both in 2018, just like Matt Ryan in 2016, Cam Newton in 2015, Peyton Manning in 2013, and Tom Brady in 2010. In 2011, Aaron Rodgers won MVP but Drew Brees took home OPOY. Like I said, it's a weird award.

If Mahomes or Hurts wins MVP, maybe they also take OPOY. But I think there's a very high likelihood that voters use the OPOY award to recognize the special, historic season Jefferson just had.

After two unbelievable, record-breaking seasons to begin his career, Jefferson continued ascending in year three. He caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, also rushing for a score and completing two passes. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards, posting the sixth-highest receiving yardage season in NFL history. Jefferson had ten 100-yard games, including explosions of 223, 193, and 184 yards. He had the catch of the year against the Bills. He was unbelievable all season and carried the Vikings' offense on his back for long stretches. They don't come close to winning 13 games without him.

Jefferson won the Pro Football Writers of America's OPOY award, which is a good sign he'll be chosen by the AP, too.

