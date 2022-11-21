Kevin O'Connell Rules Out Christian Darrisaw For Thursday's Game vs. Patriots

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL coming into Week 11, exited a game with a concussion for the second time in eight days during Minnesota's stunning 40-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Darrisaw cleared the concussion protocol this week, allowing him to play in this game. But after two concussions in just over a week, he has already been ruled out by head coach Kevin O'Connell for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

"Obviously, second concussion in a couple weeks," O'Connell said. "We're going to be extra cautious with him moving forward. I can say he won't be playing on Thursday."

O'Connell is adamant that the Vikings followed all of the proper protocols this week. He said Darrisaw was ready to play, but got hit in the head during a Cowboys sack in the second quarter.

"He was through the whole protocol, as is, and everything was done, medically-speaking, in the best interest of CD," O'Connell said. "He was ready to go tonight. There was actually an impact to his helmet, to his head and neck area, that caused him to immediately be pulled out of the game."

The earliest Darrisaw will return is in two weeks against the Jets, but the Vikings are going to take a long-term view with his health.

"My concern is just about CD and making sure that (he's OK)," O'Connell said. "He'll be in the protocol, like he was last week. He checked all those boxes going into tonight. This is one of our best players, with a long-term future here, and we're going to make sure that CD is absolutely — like we did this week — but we'll make sure he's absolutely ready to roll while that time comes."

For the second Sunday in a row, Blake Brandel was thrust into action at left tackle midway through the game. The Vikings' entire offensive line struggled mightily against the Cowboys, giving up seven sacks and countless pressures.

Brandel will presumably make his first career start against New England on Thanksgiving night, but O'Connell left open the possibility of changing things up with the O-line.

"We'll take a look at it," he said. "I'll talk to (OL coach Chris Kuper) and (offensive coordinator) Wes Phillips and we'll just take a look at our game plan, how we see ourselves trying to play this game on Thursday."

