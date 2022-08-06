Kevin O'Connell Talks Garrett Bradbury's Pass Protection, Competition at Center

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's Saturday press conference essentially turned into a discussion about center Garrett Bradbury, who remains one of the biggest question marks in the team's projected starting lineup heading into this season.

It's no secret that Bradbury has been awful in pass protection in his three NFL seasons, and he hasn't exactly come out in training camp and provided reason to believe that'll change this year. With veteran guard Chris Reed spending time as the second-team center this week, it's fair to wonder if the Vikings are suddenly considering their options at that important position.

O'Connell mostly downplayed Bradbury's struggles in pass protection, saying he's not worried. He did admit it hasn't gone well at times in camp, but he attributed much of that to the nature of playing center. O'Connell also made a point to praise Bradbury's value in the running game.

"Garrett has been really good in the run game with all the different phases of how we run the football in the zone game and some of the gap stuff we do where we can hit some of those combinations differently," he said. "He’s shown a real understanding of the scheme. We do a lot of different things in the run game that sometimes looks like a lot, but as long as the center can get us dialed in and targeted the right way, everybody else, all other 10 guys can be on the same page, and he’s done a great job with that.

"Obviously in pass pro, he’s had some real moments of some strong performances, and then there’s been some other ones where, listen, Mike Pettine and Ed Donatell and Mike Smith know how to isolate people just like all the great coaches in this league do. That’s where we’re challenging him every time, ‘Technique, technique.’ He’s got a good anchor when he’s got his feet underneath him. He shows power in the run game, so we’re really finding ways to try to simulate those tough downs."

When pressed on his possible concern level over Bradbury's pass protection, O'Connell defended his player.

"I think it’s too early to make any kind of assessment and I’m definitely not worried," he said. "I know there’s a combination of a lot of factors that go into that, but in the end, if you do get in one of those situations where you are one-on-one, it’s technique. And I think he has the strength to hold up. I think he’s got the technique to hold up. I think we can do some things with how we protect to try to limit some of those situations where that’s happened by how we scheme up certain fronts, but in the end, as I’ve talked to Garrett about, the expectation is that he can go out there and handle those situations. And then the understanding as a coach, especially as a play caller, we've got to be aware of those matchups in the other side’s favor, and that’s our job to try to help even that playing field."

That's consistent with what O'Connell has said about Bradbury dating back to this offseason. He's praised his run blocking and ability to communicate things from the center position, while saying that the Vikings may be able to help put Bradbury in more favorable situations as a pass blocker within their scheme, whether that's by giving him guard help or whatever the case may be.

Still, even though Bradbury has told reporters he gained ten-plus pounds this offseason to try to hold up better in pass pro, Harrison Phillips has had several 1-on-1 reps where he's beaten Bradbury with ease. Bradbury has also been put in some tough situations against Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith at times during 11-on-11 action, with predictable results.

"I’d really be cautious in making those assessments from play-in and play-out in training camp," O'Connell said. "I will tell you it’s something that we’re aware of, but at the same time he’s showing to have some real value in a lot of facets on how we’re going to play. And I got news for you. There’s a lot of centers around the league, when they get isolated on a Za’Darius or Danielle inside and different matchups, it’s going to look like that."

It's understandable that O'Connell doesn't have any interest in badmouthing one of his players, particularly a starter, to the media. That wasn't the intent of anyone's questioning, either.

Here's the important thing: when asked if there is still competition at center or if Bradbury is his guy, O'Connell was quick to say that there's "absolutely" still competition.

The reality is that even if Bradbury remains the starter for now, he's going to have to play better to hold onto that job. If he's holding back the Vikings' offense, there's no reason why O'Connell can't try Reed or Austin Schlottmann or a free agent there instead. Unlike the previous regime, O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have no commitment or attachment to Bradbury. They made the choice not to replace him this offseason, but they also didn't pick up his fifth-year option.

"All good questions about the front," O'Connell said as he wrapped up the presser. "We use that term 'It takes all 11' across our entire offense, run game and pass game, and we'll continue to find out the best 11 to have out there through the rest of this competitive camp and through these (preseason) games."

The tough thing about the situation is that there isn't another center on the roster who would clearly be better than Bradbury. Reed hasn't played a single regular season snap at center, although he's done it in preseason games. Snapping the ball cleanly has been an issue for Reed in training camp, which has been a source of frustration for O'Connell. He's not worried about the mental side of things with Reed at center, but the physical aspects of playing the position still need improvement. Schlottmann is a replacement-level player who may not make the roster.

Still, this is a situation that remains worth watching. If Bradbury can't pass protect at a competent level, the Vikings will eventually need to find a center who can.

