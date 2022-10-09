Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday.

Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979.

Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears to begin this game. The Vikings scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives, going 86, 75, and 71 yards. Dalvin Cook punched it in with short rushing touchdowns on the first two possessions, and Cousins hit Jalen Reagor on a touch pass for a TD on the third. That pass was the record-breaker.

On all three drives, Cousins moved the ball downfield with easy completions against an overmatched Bears defense. The Vikings were able to get receivers open at will, especially with the use of play action.

Cousins' most frequent target, unsurprisingly, has been Justin Jefferson. Facing a Bears cornerback group consisting of Kindle Vildor and a pair of rookies, Jefferson racked up a ridiculous nine catches for 128 yards in the first half. Seven of those catches and 91 of those yards came in the first quarter.

Cousins also connected with Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn three times apiece for short gains. He finally threw an incompletion when he threw the ball away under pressure on his 18th attempt.

Oh, and Jefferson even completed a 23-yard pass to Dalvin Cook after receiving a lateral from Cousins.

Everything has been working for the Vikings so far. They lead 21-3.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.