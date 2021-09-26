Kirk Cousins Throws Three First-Half Touchdown Passes as Vikings Lead 21-17

Cousins has been incredible in the first half so far this season.

Kirk Cousins' streak of incredible first halves is up to three. He has thrown eight touchdown passes this season, seven of them in the first half. Cousins connected with Tyler Conklin, Adam Thielen, and Justin Jefferson in the first half as the Vikings lead the Seahawks 21-17.

The Vikings' first possession came with them already trailing 7-0. Cousins marched the offense down the field and found Conklin for the tight end's first TD catch of the year.

The Vikings' defense has continued to struggle mightily, allowing over 300 yards of offense in the first half against the Seahawks.

Trailing 17-7, the Vikings were bailed out by a defensive holding call on Seattle's Ugo Amadi. They made the Seahawks pay. Cousins marched down the field again and hit Thielen for a touchdown for the fourth time already this season.

Then, after a missed field goal by the Seahawks, Cousins hit Jefferson on a whip route for his third touchdown pass of the first half.

Cousins' first half stats: 16 of 20 for 185 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers, and a 144.7 passer rating.

He still hasn't turned the ball over this season. Cousins is absolutely dealing.

Now, the Vikings just need their defense to step it up in the second half. Oh, and they need Cousins to keep it up, which hasn't happened in the first two second halves of the year. He hasn't been bad, but he's thrown just one second-half TD pass (back in Week 1 in the third quarter) and the Vikings' offense has generally slowed down after halftime.

