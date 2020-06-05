InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Kyle Rudolph Organizes Community Event For Supply Distribution

Will Ragatz

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was one of the organizers of a major community event outside of Cub Foods in south Minneapolis on this sunny Friday afternoon. Joined by Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie, local coaches P.J. Fleck and Ryan Saunders, and many others, the event distributed crucial supplies to those in need after a tumultuous couple of weeks in the Twin Cities following George Floyd's death.

Several of Rudolph's Vikings teammates, including Adam Thielen and Danielle Hunter, also showed up to help pass out donated items or contribute in whatever way they could. All of the volunteers were wearing "Change Starts With Me" shirts, which you can buy here – all of the profits go to the Minneapolis Foundation.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but people were in line over an hour early, according to Vikings.com.

"This was supposed to start at 11 a.m., and we had over 100 people here at 9:30 a.m., so that just shows the need in this community and how badly people are suffering for essential goods and food," Rudolph said. "It really speaks to how important this stuff is, and it makes me feel extremely appreciative to have the opportunity to organize something like this. We tried to provide basic goods … things you would go to your local [store] and get, but you can't right now," Rudolph added. "We tried to come down here and provide families with things they need."

Hunter spoke to Vikings.com about the importance of this type of event.

"A lot of people watch us and are influenced by what we do, so it's just coming out and making a difference, being a difference and restoring the community," Hunter said. "That will influence the younger ones for when they grow up. They'll have the same change of heart, 'If something happens, I can be the one to change it. It can start with me.'

In addition to handing out food, water bottles, and baby and hygiene products, there was ice cream and music to entertain kids. The event also had plenty of dialogue about how every individual person, not just athletes or celebrities, can help bring change to this country.

This event came just one day after Rudolph, Thielen, and ten other Vikings attended George Floyd's memorial service downtown.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daniel Jeremiah Says Dalvin Cook Will Be an MVP Contender in 2020

The respected NFL analyst is expecting big things from the Vikings running back this season.

Will Ragatz

NFL Coaches Can Return to Facilities Starting Friday, But Not All Will

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams saying that coaching staffs are allowed to return to their buildings.

Will Ragatz

12 Vikings Players Attend George Floyd's Memorial Service in Minneapolis

A dozen members of the Vikings showed up to honor the life of George Floyd at a memorial service on Thursday.

Will Ragatz

Eric Kendricks: "If You're Doing Nothing, That's Not Good Enough"

The Vikings linebacker recorded an emotional video talking about the current movement in America.

Will Ragatz

Vikings' Jaleel Johnson Among Players to Slam Drew Brees For Anthem Comments

Drew Brees's comments about protesting the national anthem were ripped by his own teammates and many others.

Will Ragatz

Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Protested With Strangers in Chicago Last Weekend

The Vikings defensive end also spoke to NBC Sports Chicago about George Floyd and being black in America.

Will Ragatz

Three Vikings Included in PFF's Top 50 Players for 2020

Three defenders make the list, but where is Eric Kendricks?

Will Ragatz

Vikings' Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr Criticize NFL Statement, Call for Action

The Vikings linebackers had some strong words on social media on Tuesday.

Will Ragatz

by

Papiovikes

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Releases Statement on Death of George Floyd

The Vikings coach expressed his condolences to Floyd's family and friends.

Will Ragatz

Geography Played a Role in the Vikings Taking a Risk on Jeff Gladney

The Vikings believe that they have the right environment for Gladney to succeed, according to Albert Breer.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz