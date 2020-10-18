Legendary Minnesota Sportswriter Sid Hartman Dies at Age 100

Legendary Twin Cities sportswriter Sid Hartman passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, his son Chad announced.

Hartman was a beloved figure in the Minnesota sports community and was involved in sports journalism for over 75 years. His first column was published in 1945 and his last one was published today, on the day that he died. During that time, Hartman had over 21,000 bylines.

"I just did a story for him the other day," Adam Thielen said. "He was obviously a big part of this organization and was always around the facility."

Hartman attended Minneapolis North High School in the 1930s and sold newspapers during his youth. He was hired by the Minneapolis Times in his 20s, kicking off a journalism career that would last for nearly eight decades. He was a phenomenal reporter with a knack for getting to know people and telling their stories.

At just 27 years old, while working as a columnist, Hartman also became the acting general manager of the Minneapolis Lakers and helped turn that franchise into the NBA's first dynasty. The Lakers, now located in Los Angeles, won five titles in six seasons between 1949 and 1954.

Hartman spent his entire career as a columnist and reporter, most recently for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He never retired, continuing to work as a columnist past his 100th birthday in March. He wrote 119 stories in 2020 alone. Hartman also made regular appearances on radio and TV programs in the city in the past.

Making it to 100 years old, Hartman lived a long and fulfilling life. He got along well with everyone and there are countless incredible stories from his many decades of work and life, including the time he met Prince before the Super Bowl in 2007.

"I’m so grateful that I got to meet him and I got to know him," Kirk Cousins said. "What a life he lived, what a legacy he left, and I’ll be praying for their family in the days ahead."

“Sid was a great man, a great sportswriter, a great friend of us," added Mike Zimmer. "It's a sad day. We're definitely going to miss him. I always looked forward to when he was able to come into the facility and sit down in my office and just talk about all different things, but he was a great man, very generous, very caring, a very smart man."

Hartman was honored by several of the major teams in the city even before his passing. A statue of him has been up at Target Field since 2010, and the Vikings named the media entrance to U.S. Bank Stadium after him a couple years ago. The press box at the Gophers' TCF Bank Stadium is also named after Hartman.

The Wilf family, owners of the Vikings, released the following statement on Hartman's death:

“Our hearts are broken with the news of Sid Hartman’s passing. It is nearly impossible to put into words what Sid meant to the sports world and to Minnesota. He was an iconic sports figure, a tenacious reporter and a tireless advocate for his beloved state. His doggedness and work ethic were unmatched, but it was Sid’s ability to nurture relationships that truly set him apart. He was a confidant and a loyal friend to countless athletes and coaches across the country. The impact Sid had on collegiate and professional sports can never be replicated and will never be forgotten. His presence and his personality were constants during the Vikings first 60 seasons. Sid welcomed our family to town in 2005, and we will always appreciate his support for us as owners and for the Vikings franchise. Our prayers are with the entire Hartman family.”

Rest in peace, Sid Hartman. Your life, work, and legacy will never be forgotten.