Lewis Cine Suffered Compound Fracture, Will Remain in London After Surgery

The Vikings provided an update on safety Lewis Cine, who will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The Vikings have provided an update on rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in Sunday's game against the Saints.

"After suffering an injury in yesterday’s game, Lewis Cine was immediately transported to a local hospital where he underwent a successful preparatory procedure in advance of his scheduled surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4," the team announced in a statement.

"Following surgery, Lewis will remain in London to continue his initial recovery process before returning to Minnesota at the appropriate time. A member of the Vikings medical staff will also stay in London until Lewis returns. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and members of the Vikings organization have been in constant communication with Lewis, who is in great spirits."

While playing on the Vikings' punt return unit in the first quarter, Cine suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg, per Tom Pelissero. A compound fracture is a truly scary injury, defined by OrthoInfo as "a fracture in which there is an open wound or break in the skin near the site of the broken bone."

Cine has already undergone the preparatory procedure and will have surgery on Tuesday. His rookie season is over and he has a long road to recovery. But it's good to hear that he's in great spirits and has been in communication with O'Connell and other members of the organization.

As the Vikings announced, Cine will remain in London indefinitely until the time is right in his recovery for him to return to the Twin Cities.

Thoughts remain with Cine, his family, and his teammates and friends.

