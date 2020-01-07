VikingMaven
Mackensie Alexander to Have Surgery on Meniscus, Miss 49ers Game

Will Ragatz

Vikings slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander will have "arthroscopic surgery for the small tear in his lateral meniscus," according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That means he'll be out for a second straight game this weekend, but due to the minor nature of the surgery, could potentially return if the Vikings are able to extend their season.

This isn't ideal news for the Vikings, as Alexander is their best nickel cornerback and the 49ers have several shifty receivers who can play out of the slot in Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel, and Kendrick Bourne. But it's encouraging to hear that Alexander could possibly return as soon as next week if the Vikings are able to pull off another upset.

With no Alexander last week and Mike Hughes on injured reserve, Mike Zimmer turned to Andrew Sendejo as his primary slot corner. Sendejo responded quite well to the new role and figures to get another start this Saturday in San Francisco, though Holton Hill and Jayron Kearse could also be mixed in.

Alexander's surgery raises the question of why he was one of the few starters who played against the Bears in Week 17. Having first appeared on the injury report the Friday prior to that game with a knee injury, it was surprising that Alexander saw the field and played two-thirds of the defensive snaps in that meaningless game.

Now, the Vikings are forced to try to get to the NFC Championship game without a key piece of their defense.

Alexander, 26, in his fourth season with the Vikings after being selected in the second round out of Clemson in 2016. He has 37 tackles, five passes defended, an interception, a fumble recovery, and half a sack in 13 games, but the raw numbers don't fully encapsulate his value to this defense.

