Checking in on Mike Zimmer's 2020 Coach of the Year Odds

Over his six years with the Vikings, Mike Zimmer has established himself as one of the better coaches in the NFL. To even keep a head coaching job in this league for that long requires a certain level of success; Zimmer is one of just eight of the 32 current coaches who was hired in 2014 or earlier.

In his six years, Zimmer has won the NFC North twice, made the playoffs three times, and won two playoff games. His overall record is 59-41-1 and his teams have never won fewer than seven games in a season.

Despite that consistent success, Zimmer isn't getting a ton of love from Vegas when it comes to odds for the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year award. Bovada gives Zimmer +2500 odds to win the award, which is tied for 14th-best. FanDuel has him at +2600 (T-15th-best) and DraftKings has him at +2800 or tied for 22nd.

It's not something that Zimmer would ever be even remotely concerned about, but those odds seem low for a coach of his caliber. After going 13-3 and reaching the NFC title game in 2017, Zimmer finished second to Sean McVay of the LA Rams for the award. He came one game away from getting back to the NFC title game last season.

There would seem to be a path to Zimmer winning COY in 2020, given the circumstances. The Vikings lost a ton of veterans this offseason, especially on Zimmer's defense. If he is able to turn players like Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler into immediate contributors as the Vikings have a strong season, there would be plenty of reason to consider Zimmer for the award.

The current favorites are Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy, and Bruce Arians.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.