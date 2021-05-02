Minnesota Vikings 2021 UDFA Tracker: Tuf Borland, Whop Philyor, Riley Patterson, More

The 2021 NFL Draft is over and the Minnesota Vikings added an impressive 11-man class. But the work isn't done. They're in the process of finalizing this year's haul of undrafted free agents to help fill out their 90-man roster ahead of rookie minicamp, OTAs, and other offseason activities.

Here are all of the signings that have been reported so far. The full group will be confirmed by the team on Sunday.

Indiana WR Whop Philyor

In addition to having an outstanding name — the Whop nickname came from his love for Burger King Whoppers as a kid — Philyor has some game. He's a small slot receiver with decent speed and great shiftiness in the underneath game, plus a lot of competitive toughness. Once he gets the ball in his hands, Philyor can break tackles and pick up yards after the catch.

He had a 1,000-yard season for Indiana in 2019 and racked up 180 career catches. Philyor is limited as a route-runner but could compete for a practice squad spot.

Memphis K Riley Patterson

The Vikings didn't draft a kicker, but they scooped up one of the top UDFAs at the position. Patterson made 77 percent of his field goal attempts and 98 percent of his extra points over a four-year career for the Tigers. He'll come in and compete with journeyman free agent signing Greg Joseph for the Vikings' starting kicker job this year.

Ohio State LB Tuf Borland

A three-time captain for the Buckeyes, Borland is full of grit, toughness, and leadership. He also has great instincts and knows how to read offenses and make plays downhill against the run. The problem is that he's a very underwhelming athlete in space who will struggle to keep up with NFL skill position players. He'll need to carve out a role on special teams and could become a Ben Gedeon-like player in Minnesota.

Kentucky RB A.J. Rose Jr.

Rose — who also goes by Asim — gives the Vikings another running back who can compete with fourth-round pick Kene Nwangwu in training camp. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry for his career at UK and has some upside as a third-down option, although his receiving production was unimpressive in college. Rose has good vision and patience to go with respectable speed.

East Carolina WR Blake Proehl

The son of Ricky Proehl, who spent 17 seasons in the NFL, and the younger brother of 2018 seventh-round pick Austin Proehl, Blake has some potential in his own right. He's a detailed route-runner with sneaky athleticism and reliable hands, suggesting he could become a Chad Beebe-type player with some development. Proehl's production at ECU was underwhelming, but he has some tools.

Oregon DT Jordon Scott

A pure nose tackle at 6'0", 310 pounds, Scott plays with a low center of gravity and excellent leverage. He started 42 games for the Ducks over the past four years and shows some ability to shed blocks in the running game, although he offers minimal pass rushing upside (four career sacks). Powerful player who could serve as practice squad depth behind Michael Pierce.

Others

UAB WR Myron Mitchell

Idaho LB Christian Elliss

Cal DE Zeandae Johnson

San Diego State LS Turner Bernard

This post will be updated if more signings are reported.

This post will be updated if more signings are reported.