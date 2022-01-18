Minnesota Vikings General Manager Interviews: The Complete Schedule

The Vikings will have completed eight interviews by Thursday and will go from there.

The Vikings are currently in the process of interviewing eight candidates for their general manager vacancy as they look to replace Rick Spielman. As of Monday night, they're halfway through that list of eight with four more to go.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the first round of interviews, based on various reports. The interviews are being conducted virtually.

Sunday 1/16

Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel

Monday 1/17

John Spytek, Buccaneers VP of player personnel

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns VP of football operations

Catherine Raiche, Eagles VP of football operations

Tuesday 1/18

Ryan Poles, Chiefs executive director of player personnel

Brandon Brown, Eagles director of player personnel

Thursday 1/20

Glenn Cook, Browns VP of player personnel

Eliot Wolf, Patriots front office consultant

You can read about all eight here. It's an interesting group with a wide range of backgrounds. Some have been around the NFL for a long time, while others are fast risers who haven't been in the league for long. Some come from traditional scouting backgrounds, while others have less conventional backgrounds. The common thread running through the group of eight is that they are all younger than 45 years old, with the majority of the group still in their 30s.

The Vikings' internal search committee, which includes Mark and Zygi Wilf, COO Andrew Miller, and EVP of football ops Rob Brzezinski, among others, is looking for strong leaders, communicators, and collaborators at both GM and head coach.

It's worth noting that Vikings co-director of player personnel Ryan Monnens could get a look as an internal GM candidate, though he doesn't have an official interview scheduled as of now. Brzezinski and Jamaal Stephenson (the other co-director of player personnel) are reportedly not in the running.

The Vikings have also lined up interviews with seven head coach candidates, who you can read about here. They've interviewed one so far: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Sunday.

Once they hire a GM, that person will have input in the hiring of the coach. But the Vikings aren't waiting until they have a GM in place to get the coaching search rolling. By doing some interviews now, they're casting a wide net and getting a look at a wide variety of candidates. It seems likely that their current list of seven coaches is not the final list of candidates.

