Minnesota Vikings Initial 2020 53-Man Roster

Will Ragatz

The cutdown deadline has come and gone, and the Vikings finally have an initial 53-man roster set for the 2020 season. Things can and will change in the coming days, but this is where things stand right now.

The following players have been waived:

  • LB Jordan Fehr
  • DE Stacy Keely
  • DE Anthony Zettel
  • RB Tony Brooks-James
  • QB Jake Browning
  • QB Nate Stanley
  • C Jake Lacina
  • TE Brandon Dillon
  • TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  • DT David Moa
  • S Josh Metellus
  • S Steven Parker
  • S Myles Dorn
  • WR Alexander Hollins
  • LB Blake Lynch
  • LB David Reese II
  • G/T Aviante Collins
  • G Kyle Hinton
  • C Brett Jones
  • T Blake Brandel
  • FB Jake Bargas
  • CB Nevelle Clarke
  • CB Mark Fields II
  • CB/S Nate Meadors
  • WR Quartney Davis
  • WR Dillon Mitchell

LB Ben Gedeon remains on the PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first six games of the season. DE Kenny Willekes and LB Cameron Smith are on injured reserve.

Vikings Initial 53-Man Roster

QB (2): Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion

RB (5): Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham (FB), Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah

WR (7): Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson, Justin Jefferson, Chad Beebe, Tajae Sharpe, Dan Chisena, K.J. Osborn

TE (3): Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin

OL (9): Riley Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein, Brian O'Neill, Rashod Hill, Oli Udoh, Ezra Cleveland, Dru Samia

DL (11): Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue, Jaleel Johnson, Shamar Stephen, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Armon Watts, Hercules Mata'afa, James Lynch, Eddie Yarbrough, D.J. Wonnum, Jalyn Holmes

LB (5): Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Eric Wilson, Troy Dye, Hardy Nickerson Jr.

S (2): Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris

CB (6): Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand

Specialists (3): Dan Bailey, Britton Colquitt, Austin Cutting

