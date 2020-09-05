Minnesota Vikings Initial 2020 53-Man Roster
Will Ragatz
The cutdown deadline has come and gone, and the Vikings finally have an initial 53-man roster set for the 2020 season. Things can and will change in the coming days, but this is where things stand right now.
The following players have been waived:
- LB Jordan Fehr
- DE Stacy Keely
- DE Anthony Zettel
- RB Tony Brooks-James
- QB Jake Browning
- QB Nate Stanley
- C Jake Lacina
- TE Brandon Dillon
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- DT David Moa
- S Josh Metellus
- S Steven Parker
- S Myles Dorn
- WR Alexander Hollins
- LB Blake Lynch
- LB David Reese II
- G/T Aviante Collins
- G Kyle Hinton
- C Brett Jones
- T Blake Brandel
- FB Jake Bargas
- CB Nevelle Clarke
- CB Mark Fields II
- CB/S Nate Meadors
- WR Quartney Davis
- WR Dillon Mitchell
LB Ben Gedeon remains on the PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first six games of the season. DE Kenny Willekes and LB Cameron Smith are on injured reserve.
Vikings Initial 53-Man Roster
QB (2): Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion
RB (5): Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham (FB), Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah
WR (7): Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson, Justin Jefferson, Chad Beebe, Tajae Sharpe, Dan Chisena, K.J. Osborn
TE (3): Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin
OL (9): Riley Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein, Brian O'Neill, Rashod Hill, Oli Udoh, Ezra Cleveland, Dru Samia
DL (11): Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue, Jaleel Johnson, Shamar Stephen, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Armon Watts, Hercules Mata'afa, James Lynch, Eddie Yarbrough, D.J. Wonnum, Jalyn Holmes
LB (5): Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Eric Wilson, Troy Dye, Hardy Nickerson Jr.
S (2): Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris
CB (6): Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand
Specialists (3): Dan Bailey, Britton Colquitt, Austin Cutting
