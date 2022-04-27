Minnesota Vikings Seven-Round 2022 Mock Draft: Trading Back in the First

It's finally here. After months of speculation, rumors, smokescreens, and mock drafts, the 2022 NFL Draft has arrived.

This is a fascinating draft for the Minnesota Vikings, who underwent a regime change this offseason. Out is the longtime leadership duo of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, which had some success but couldn't get over the hump and faded in recent years. In is the young, collaboration-minded duo of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell.

The first part of the Vikings' offseason didn't look all that different from what we've seen in the recent past. Instead of shipping off expensive veterans and rebuilding, they made it clear that they believe this roster is set up to contend right away in 2022. They signed Kirk Cousins to a one-year extension, made a splash in free agency by landing Za'Darius Smith, and filled several other holes with new or returning veterans.

Now it's time to see if the draft brings any surprises.

Despite focusing on defense in free agency, the Vikings' top draft needs are still on that side of the ball. They could use an infusion of young talent at all three levels, but adding to the secondary stands out as the most pressing need. Offensively, there are no obvious immediate holes, but there's plenty of room to keep adding youth and depth at receiver, tight end, and on the interior of the offensive line.

Without further ado, let's get into my lone seven-round mock draft of the year, which starts off with Adofo-Mensah paying tribute to Spielman by trading down.

Round 1, Pick 20 (via Steelers): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson If the top three defensive backs in the draft — corners Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley and safety Kyle Hamilton — are off the board at 12, I would not be surprised to see the Vikings trade down. Instead of reaching on Trent McDuffie, whose arm length is a major question mark, the Vikings take advantage of the Steelers' desperation for a quarterback. Pittsburgh sends its 2023 first-round pick and a fourth-rounder this year to move up and take Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder, and the Vikings still land an impact corner. Booth had 5 interceptions, 14 total passes defended, and 5.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. He doesn't turn 22 until September, and although he didn't do any of the athletic testing drills due to a strained quad, he likely would've performed very well. Booth comes with a bit of injury risk, but he's a quick, fluid athlete with excellent ball skills who could start right away as a rookie. Just as importantly, that 2023 first from Pittsburgh could become a very valuable asset. Round 2, Pick 46: Logan Hall, DL, Houston I was torn here between a pair of versatile defensive weapons in Hall and Baylor safety/linebacker/nickel Jalen Pitre. Ultimately, I decided to boost the Vikings' defensive line by taking Hall, who would be a perfect fit in Ed Donatell's hybrid 3-4 scheme. He's a phenomenal athlete at 6'6", 283 pounds who has the ability to play both inside and outside. Hall has a ton of potential due to his physical traits and work ethic, and learning from the likes of Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, and Dalvin Tomlinson should be great for his development. Round 3, Pick 77: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska After opening the draft with a pair of defensive players, the Vikings spend a top-100 pick on an offensive lineman for the sixth consecutive season. Jurgens started 31 games at center for Nebraska over the past three years after converting from tight end. He has more than the requisite athleticism to play center in a zone scheme in the NFL, and he also has the arm length and toughness to theoretically become an adequate or even above-average pass-protector at the position. Round 4, Pick 138 (via Steelers): Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State Given the Vikings' complete lack of young talent at cornerback, it's worth doubling down at the position here. Williams is a relatively unknown name from a small school, but his physical traits and talent give him NFL starter upside. He's a very lanky corner at 6'3" with long arms, and he has the acceleration to stick with receivers in press coverage. Williams is a developmental project who will be making a huge jump in competition, but his tools are worth gambling on in the fourth round. Round 5, Pick 156: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State Tight end is a sneaky need for the Vikings, who lost Tyler Conklin in free agency and only brought in former Rams blocking specialist Johnny Mundt. They could use another TE with receiving upside to join Irv Smith Jr. and 2021 fifth-rounder Zach Davidson. Bellinger is a big, athletic prospect with good hands and solid technique as a blocker. He projects as a potential No. 2 TE despite his lack of pass-catching production in college. Round 6, Pick 184: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana This is a little later than the Vikings may want to add a safety, but I'm high on Cam Bynum's future — and Minnesota could still add a veteran free agent for competition purposes. They hosted Butler for a pre-draft visit and will like what he brings as a young project at safety. Butler is undersized and has some work to do as a tackler, but his 4.36 speed allows him to fly around the field and make plays. He'll contribute right away on special teams. Round 6, Pick 191: Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State The Vikings could theoretically add a receiver as early as the first round, though it's not a super pressing need with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Bisi Johnson all on the roster. Polk led the SEC in receptions last year as a junior, finishing with a 105/1,046/9 season. He's tall and has good acceleration, but his athletic profile is a bit lackluster outside of that. If Polk improves as a route-runner, he has some potential. Round 6, Pick 192: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota Otomewo is a massive, physical edge rusher prospect who needs significant development from a technical standpoint. He had just 7.5 sacks in four years at Minnesota, but there's room for improvement simply because of his size and length. Round 7, Pick 250: Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State Butler was a productive college linebacker, racking up 3 interceptions, 2 sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss last year. A three-year captain for the Sun Devils, he plays with good anticipation and effort, but he'll face an uphill battle to become an NFL contributor due to his athleticism. Butler could turn into a solid backup/special teams guy.

