NFC Standings: Vikings Can Stand Atop North With Win Over Eagles

It's only Week 2, but the Vikings and Eagles have a major opportunity in front of them on Monday night. Whoever wins will not only vault to the front of the pack in the NFC, they'll make a major statement to the entire football-watching country.

With Sunday's action in the rearview, there are just two NFC teams sitting at 2-0.

One of them, unsurprisingly, is the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, who have beaten the Cowboys and Saints to start their season. Tampa Bay's offense wasn't great in New Orleans, but their defense has scored nearly as many points (7) as it has given up (13) through two games.

The other is much more surprising: Brian Daboll's Giants have picked up close wins over the Titans and Panthers to start the season. Time will tell if they're for real, but upcoming games against the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys and the Bears give New York a chance to keep stacking wins.

That means whoever wins tonight's game in Philadelphia will be one of just three undefeated teams at the top of the conference.

If the Eagles win, they'll keep pace with the Giants atop the NFC East.

If the Vikings win, they'll have sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

The Packers predictably bounced back from their season-opening loss in Minneapolis, beating the Bears 27-10 at Lambeau Field. Aaron Jones, who had just eight touches in Week 1, racked up 170 yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches.

With the Lions beating the Commanders, all three of the other teams in the Vikings' division are 1-1 through two weeks. The Vikings will either catapult into first place or fall back into a four-way tie (with a tiebreaker over Green Bay).

There's still a long ways to go in this season, but there's a lot on the line for both the Vikings and Eagles tonight. Not just from a standings perspective, but in terms of continuing their positive momentum from Week 1 wins.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.