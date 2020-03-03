NFL Combine Winners: Offensive Tackles Who Could Interest Vikings

Last week was a huge week in the draft process for the Vikings, as they flocked to Indianapolis to interview and observe many of the prospects on their big board during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

A prospect's game tape from college is the most important thing in their evaluation. But their interviews, measurements, medical reviews, athletic testing, and drill performances at the combine go a long way, too. With that in mind, let's go over some of the biggest winners from this year's combine at positions of need for the Vikings.

Time to switch over to the offensive side of the ball and take a look at the tackles who made noise at the combine. The Vikings appear to be set at right tackle for years to come with Brian O'Neill, but finding a left tackle of the future is undoubtedly one of the top priorities for the front office this offseason. It's one of the most important positions in football, and one the Vikings have struggled to address over the years. Riley Reiff has been solid in that role since signing a five-year, $59 million deal with the Vikings prior to the 2017 season, but he hasn't been the star the team was hoping for. The Vikings could save $8.8 million against the 2020 salary cap by releasing him, and could also explore restructuring Reiff's contract and moving him inside to left guard. Finding a younger, cheaper left tackle in this draft could be huge for the Vikings going forward.

As is the case with every position we review, we're not going to spend any time focusing on players who will be long gone by the time the Vikings pick at No. 25 overall. We didn't talk about Jeff Okudah in the cornerback winners story, and we're not going to discuss the big four tackles (Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, and Andrew Thomas) here. They're all going to be gone by the 14th pick, if not earlier.

Here are a few players who could interest the Vikings after strong weeks in Indy.

Austin Jackson, USC

After the big four, Jackson is firmly in the mix for OT5 in the 2020 draft. There has been a lot of talk about the Vikings taking Houston's Josh Jones in the first round – he was my pick in my most recent seven-round mock draft – but Jones may not make it to 25 if the expected early run on tackles manifests itself. Jackson actually was more impressive than Jones at the combine, outperforming him in every drill while being almost exactly the same height and weight (6-foot-5, 320ish pounds). Jackson finished in the top ten among offensive linemen in the 40 (5.07 seconds), the bench press (27 reps), the vertical jump (31 inches), and tied for third in the broad jump (9'7"). He answered any concerns about his athleticism and may have cemented himself as a late first-round pick. Jackson would be an excellent schematic fit for the Vikings with his mobility. There are some concerning moments in pass protection on his tape (Jones is definitely ahead of Jackson in that area), but he has the upside to become stout in that area with some improvement of his technique. This is a serious possibility for the Vikings' first-round pick.

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Cleveland might not be a name that many Vikings fans are familiar with, but it's time to start taking him seriously after his combine performance. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Boise State product ran a blazing 4.93 40, third-fastest among all offensive linemen. His 30 bench press reps were fifth-most, and his jumps were solid. But where Cleveland really showed off was in the agility tests, finishing first – by a lot – among combine OLs in the three-cone drill (7.26 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.46 seconds). He generated some serious buzz with this performance, and could be an option for the Vikings as early as the second round.

Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

If the Vikings wait on drafting a tackle, perhaps by addressing the secondary and defensive line early, Adeniji is a name to know as a middle or late-round possibility. Adeniji impressed with a 34-inch vertical jump and a 9'7" broad jump, both of which were tied for third-best among offensive linemen. He also looked good in the on-field drills, showing off a strong combination of movement ability and power. It's unclear if his best position in the NFL will be tackle or guard, but Adeniji is certainly gaining some attention as a Day 3 prospect. Matt Peart (UConn), Alex Taylor (South Carolina State), and Cameron Clark (Charlotte) are three small-school tackles who also impressed in Indy.

