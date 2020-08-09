InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NFL Media Projects Floor of 6-10 and Ceiling of 11-5 For Vikings in 2020

Will Ragatz

The NFL recently uploaded a video to its YouTube channel titled "Every Team's Floor and Ceiling in the 2020 Season." In it, they pick three records for all 32 teams: a floor (worst-case scenario) record, a projected record, and a ceiling (best-case scenario) record.

When it comes to the Vikings, the range is about what you'd expect. They set Minnesota's floor at 6-10, their ceiling at 11-5, and the actual prediction is right in the middle at 9-7, a one-win dropoff from the Vikings' 10-6 record in 2019.

Honestly, that feels pretty fair. Some of the concerns cited by the narrator of the video include the loss of Stefon Diggs, the Vikings' turnover luck in 2019, and a below-average run defense. I recently covered some of those topics when writing about four areas where the Vikings may be primed for regression in 2020.

Here's how the Vikings are projected to fare, week by week:

  • Week 1 (9/13): vs. Green Bay Packers: WIN (1-0)
  • Week 2 (9/20): at Indianapolis Colts: WIN (2-0)
  • Week 3 (9/27): vs. Tennessee Titans: LOSS (2-1)
  • Week 4 (10/4): at Houston Texans: WIN (3-1)
  • Week 5 (10/11): at Seattle Seahawks: LOSS (3-2)
  • Week 6 (10/18): vs. Atlanta Falcons: LOSS (3-3)
  • Week 7 (10/25): BYE WEEK
  • Week 8 (11/1): at Green Bay Packers: LOSS (3-4)
  • Week 9 (11/8): vs. Detroit Lions: WIN (4-4)
  • Week 10 (11/16): at Chicago Bears: LOSS (4-5)
  • Week 11 (11/22): vs. Dallas Cowboys: WIN (5-5)
  • Week 12 (11/29): vs. Carolina Panthers: WIN (6-5)
  • Week 13 (12/6): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: WIN (7-5)
  • Week 14 (12/13): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LOSS (7-6)
  • Week 15 (12/20): vs. Chicago Bears: WIN (8-6)
  • Week 16 (12/25): at New Orleans Saints: LOSS (8-7)
  • Week 17 (1/3): at Detroit Lions: WIN (9-7)

Here's the full video. The Vikings section starts at 28:18.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Waive UDFA Offensive Lineman Tyler Higby

The Michigan State product spent two weeks on the COVID-19 list, and has now been released.

Will Ragatz

Vikings LB Cameron Smith To Undergo Open Heart Surgery, Won't Play in 2020

This is a scary health situation for the linebacker from USC, who will miss the Vikings' season.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive Tony Brooks-James, Officially Sign Quentin Poling

The Vikings finalized the signing of Poling and made a corresponding move.

Will Ragatz

Danielle Hunter Staying at Left Defensive End With Everson Griffen Gone

Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson says Hunter will stay at the same spot.

Will Ragatz

Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith Ranked Among 30 Best Players Over 30

NFL.com included the two Vikings stars on their list, but left off Adam Thielen.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Completely Supportive of Michael Pierce's Decision to Opt Out

The Vikings know the defensive tackle made a smart decision for his health and his family.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Signing Linebacker Quentin Poling, Pending Medicals

The Vikings add some linebacker depth on the free agent market before training camp really gets going.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive Bralon Addison With Armon Watts Returning From COVID-19 List

The former CFL star is an unfortunate victim of this year's unique circumstances.

Will Ragatz

Stefon Diggs Comments on His Departure From Minnesota: "I Was Never Really Vocal"

The former Vikings receiver spoke to Bills reporters for the first time since the trade.

Will Ragatz

Can UDFA Jake Bargas Successfully Move From Tight End To Fullback?

The former North Carolina tight end will try to become the next Khari Blasingame.

Will Ragatz