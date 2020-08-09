NFL Media Projects Floor of 6-10 and Ceiling of 11-5 For Vikings in 2020

The NFL recently uploaded a video to its YouTube channel titled "Every Team's Floor and Ceiling in the 2020 Season." In it, they pick three records for all 32 teams: a floor (worst-case scenario) record, a projected record, and a ceiling (best-case scenario) record.

When it comes to the Vikings, the range is about what you'd expect. They set Minnesota's floor at 6-10, their ceiling at 11-5, and the actual prediction is right in the middle at 9-7, a one-win dropoff from the Vikings' 10-6 record in 2019.

Honestly, that feels pretty fair. Some of the concerns cited by the narrator of the video include the loss of Stefon Diggs, the Vikings' turnover luck in 2019, and a below-average run defense. I recently covered some of those topics when writing about four areas where the Vikings may be primed for regression in 2020.

Here's how the Vikings are projected to fare, week by week:

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Green Bay Packers: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 (9/20): at Indianapolis Colts: WIN (2-0)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Tennessee Titans: LOSS (2-1)

Week 4 (10/4): at Houston Texans: WIN (3-1)

Week 5 (10/11): at Seattle Seahawks: LOSS (3-2)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Atlanta Falcons: LOSS (3-3)

Week 7 (10/25): BYE WEEK

Week 8 (11/1): at Green Bay Packers: LOSS (3-4)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Detroit Lions: WIN (4-4)

Week 10 (11/16): at Chicago Bears: LOSS (4-5)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Dallas Cowboys: WIN (5-5)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Carolina Panthers: WIN (6-5)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: WIN (7-5)

Week 14 (12/13): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LOSS (7-6)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Chicago Bears: WIN (8-6)

Week 16 (12/25): at New Orleans Saints: LOSS (8-7)

Week 17 (1/3): at Detroit Lions: WIN (9-7)

Here's the full video. The Vikings section starts at 28:18.

