NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Vikings On Verge of Clinching Playoff Spot

Technically, the Vikings ended their 2019 road slate at 4-4 by routing the Chargers on Sunday. But that was no road environment. The crowd was roughly 80 percent Vikings fans in Carson, CA, and the thousands in purple watched their team force seven Chargers turnovers in a blowout win.

It might be more accurate to say the Vikings moved to 7-0 at home last weekend.

Now they come back to their true home for two final games, starting with the Packers on Monday night. A division title is unlikely even with a win, but the Vikings never want to lose twice to the Packers in one season. If the Rams beat the 49ers on Saturday to stay alive in the playoff chase, the Vikings can clinch a wild-card spot by beating their rivals. A win would keep the faint hopes of a division title alive, and would also maintain the possibility that the Vikings jump past the 49ers for the fifth seed. It's all explained here.

Anyways, let's see if the Vikings moved up at all in the power rankings this week.

SI.com MMQB: No. 7 (Up 1 spot)

The Vikings have alternated between No. 7 and No. 8 for the past few weeks. As always, SI's voters have a range in opinions on the Vikings, ranking them as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 10.

"The Vikings continue happily beating up on the lackluster competition set before them, content to convert 20 points from seven L.A. turnovers and do little else aside from watching the game clock run down. But Minnesota’s “best” win this season is against Dallas, something they should look to improve on with Green Bay in town on Monday night and NFC North seeding still not decided."

NFL.com: No. 8 (No change)

"The Vikings are one game behind the Packers in the NFC North, with Green Bay coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday. Who will be running the football for the home team in that massive division showdown? Dalvin Cook exited in third quarter on Sunday after aggravating his shoulder injury, and backup Alexander Mattison missed the entire game with an ankle injury. A compromised backfield will put more on the shoulders of Kirk Cousins, who could use a prestige W before January hits. The Vikings have yet to beat a team with a winning record this season. If they can set themselves up with a home game or two in the playoffs ... look out."

ESPN.com: No. 8 (No change)

ESPN had each of its team reporters choose two words to describe the upcoming offseason for the team they cover. For the Vikings: cap decisions.

"The NFL informed teams last week that the salary cap will be between $196.8 and $201.2 million in 2020. That's good news for a team with tight finances (ESPN's Roster Management System currently projects the Vikings at $4.8 million over the cap) and a handful of contract decisions to make this offseason. Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook are in line for extensions. Minnesota has two cornerbacks – Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander – who need to be paid or allowed to go on the open market. Decisions on the likes of Everson Griffen, Riley Reiff and Xavier Rhodes also are on the horizon once the season ends."

CBS Sports: No. 8 (No change)

"That was an impressive road victory against the Chargers, doing so in dominant fashion. Now they face the game of the year against the Packers."

Bleacher Report: No. 8 (No change)

"Barring an epic collapse, the Minnesota Vikings are headed back to the postseason in 2019. The Vikes need just one win in their last two games to ensure at least a wild-card berth, and the NFC North title remains in play. The Vikings stamped their ticket in emphatic fashion Sunday in Los Angeles, forcing seven turnovers in a blowout victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. As things stand right now, the Vikings may well be on a collision course with familiar adversary. If the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints finish in a three-way tie, the Saints would drop to the No. 3 seed in the NFC—and potentially face the Vikings in the Wild Card Round. Anyone for a rematch of the 'Minneapolis Miracle?'"

Sporting News: No. 9 (Down 1 spot)

"The Vikings could have fallen into a trap against the Chargers, but their defense finally made enough plays to lift the offense in a tough matchup. Minnesota suffered a tough break in losing Dalvin Cook, but it’s talented enough to take the division away from Green Bay."

Yahoo! Sports: No. 8 (No change)

"The news wasn’t too bad on Dalvin Cook’s injured shoulder. It appears he could play in Week 16 against the Packers. The Vikings need that game to keep any hope of winning the NFC North alive, but it’s probably moot anyway since all the Packers need to do to win the division title is beat the Lions in the finale."

The Athletic: No. 8 (No change)

"Hat tip to the Vikings defense, which forced the Chargers into SEVEN turnovers (three interceptions, four fumbles) in Minnesota’s 39-10 road win. Now, can you do it against Aaron Rodgers? That would certainly help Kirk Cousins end his winless streak on 'Monday Night Football.'”