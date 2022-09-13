NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings Rocket Upwards After Beating Packers

The Vikings were one of the big winners across the NFL during Week 1 of the 2022 season. They were impressive on both sides of the ball in a 23-7 win over a perennial contender, the Green Bay Packers, forcing the country to take notice.

It was just one game, and there's plenty more to prove. But with Kevin O'Connell at the helm and healthy star players all across the roster, this Vikings team looks dangerous.

"They're a good team for sure," Aaron Rodgers said. "They're not going to be a three- or four-win team. That's going to be a team that we're going to be contending with in this division."

Unsurprisingly, the Vikings have risen in the national power rankings this week. Let's take a trip across the internet to see just how far they've shot up the ranks and what various analysts thought of their win over the Packers.

Conor Orr, SI.com: No. 13 (Up 7 spots)

This was the team I was afraid I was very wrong about this offseason. While it’s just one week, and the Packers have played some awful games early in the season during the Aaron Rodgers era, Kevin O’Connell’s ability to scheme Justin Jefferson to an average target separation (4 yards) almost double that of Ja’Marr Chase is stunning.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: No. 5 (Up 11 spots)

Justin Jefferson is so good. (How good is he?) Jefferson is so good he has semi-serious people touting Kirk Cousins as an MVP candidate. (Hahaha) (riotous applause) (confetti falls) Not to knock Cousins, but let’s be real. Jefferson is among the tier of wide receivers who two-handedly raise the ceiling of an otherwise average offense to potentially elite. On that front, the dichotomy in Minneapolis between the Vikings and Packers was obvious.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 7 (Up 13 spots)

Here's something dumb: A wide receiver has never won the MVP award. NEVER. Could Justin Jefferson end the drought? The third-year superstar was untouchable on Sunday against the Packers, piling up nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 win over the three-time defending division champs. According to ESPN, Jefferson averaged 4 yards of separation on his 11 targets, gaining 138 of his receiving yards on plays when he had at least 3 yards of separation — next-level dominance. Give some credit to new coach and play caller Kevin O'Connell, who moved Jefferson around the field and appears ready to use his top receiver in more imaginative ways than previously seen in Minnesota. Jefferson is a cheat code, and the Vikes look primed to take full advantage.

ESPN Staff: No. 10 (Up 13 spots)

Rookie who stood out: G Ed Ingram The right guard was one of two rookies, along with punter Ryan Wright, to play extensively from scrimmage in Week 1. Ingram was decent as a run-blocker, ranking No. 11 among guards in run block win rate, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. But he struggled on passing plays, giving up a third-down sack to Rashan Gary and a third-down pressure to Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Overall, Ingram ranked No. 29 among guards in pass block win rate. — Kevin Seifert

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 11 (Up 8 spots)

Justin Jefferson will get some MVP buzz at some point. He won't win because non-QBs don't get considered anymore, but he'll have the type of season that gets that kind of attention. He has a chance to set some records with Kevin O'Connell featuring him prominently.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 9 (Up 9 spots)

It's important not to overreact to any single game. But in Week 1, the Vikings looked like the best team in the NFC North. The offense was crisp and aggressive. The defense was stout and put the clamps on Rodgers. If the Vikings can string together a few performances like that, they might not only be a team that can make the playoffs, but one who can do some damage once they get there.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 7 (Up 5 spots)

They got off to an impressive start in beating the Packers in dominant fashion. The defense really impressed and Justin Jefferson was unstoppable.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 17 (Up 7 spots)

The Vikings unleashed Justin Jefferson and the rest of their diverse, dynamic offense more right away with new coach Kevin O'Connell. They also got more aggressive and active on defense for Ed Donatell to make a big-time statement vs. the Packers.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 18 (Up 4 spots)

Things could get very interesting in the NFC North this year.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 9 (Up 8 spots)

How good is WR Justin Jefferson? He exceeded 90 receiving yards Sunday both from the slot and while lining up wide. A historic season could be in the offing given his talent, production and versatility.

Thanks for reading.