NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Vikings Climbing Back Up After First Win of Season

The Vikings finally got on the board on Sunday with their first victory of 2021.

As it turns out, the Vikings aren't a bad team after all.

Their 0-2 start didn't tell the entire story, as they were undone by penalties, brief defensive lapses, and self-inflicted wounds at the very end of two dramatic games in Cincinnati and Arizona.

Mike Zimmer and his team remained confident, kept working, and finally showed what they're capable of in a 30-17 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday. Playing at home helped, but this was simply a case of the Vikings finally putting it all together. Kirk Cousins and the entire offense continued to shine, the special teams were good, and Zimmer's defense turned things around in a big way after a poor start.

Let's see what the victory did for the Vikings' positioning in this week's national power rankings, and whether analysts are buying into a potential resurgence or not.

Greg Bishop, SI.com: No. 16 (Up 8 spots)

Here’s what I like about the Vikings: Kirk Cousins’ hot starts (we won’t argue, for today, about his vaccine stance), Minnesota’s offensive weaponry (Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, etc.), and the amount of young talent on the roster. The victory over the Seahawks—a team that traditionally haunts the Vikings—was impressive. Their losses (to the Bengals and Cardinals) were both close. I could see the Vikings on the playoff fringe, and I believe health—for Cousins, Cook, Thielen and so many others—will be the driving factor.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 16 (Up 8 spots)

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called it the best offensive game of his Vikings tenure. Kirk Cousins led Minnesota on three touchdown drives in the first half, then engineered a trio of second-half field-goal marches that chewed up more than 20 minutes of game time in a 30-17 win over the Seahawks at raucous U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins has been, to be blunt, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through three weeks. "It's been a different Kirk," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "He's just locked in and on time, he's trusting it." Credit is due, both to the forever-scrutinized Cousins and Klint Kubiak, a first-year offensive coordinator who has found an instant groove.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 21 (Up 4 spots)

The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 3 in desperate need of a win and short star tailback Dalvin Cook. The Vikings got that win against the Seahawks—and did so in large part because running back Alexander Mattison stepped up in a big way.Mattison wasn't the only player for the Vikings who had a day against Seattle's struggling defense. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 323 yards and three scores, and young wideout Justin Jefferson abused the Seattle secondary to the tune of nine catches for 118 yards and a score. But it was Mattison's 171 total yards on 32 touches that set the tone for the Vikings offense—and may have saved Minnesota's season. Mind you, this is a Vikings team that fell in overtime to the Bengals in Week 1 and was a missed field goal from downing the Cardinals in Week 2. Getting back to .500 won't be easy, though. Not with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers coming up in the next three weeks.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 18 (Up 8 spots)

They saved their season with an impressive home victory over the Seahawks. The offense is really clicking the past two weeks, but it was the improvement by the defense that will be key going forward.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 22 (Up 4 spots)

Alexander Mattison had an eye-opening day, with 171 total yards. Dalvin Cook has some durability issues and it seems the answer is to start having more of a shared backfield. They are both pretty good players.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 23 (Up 3 spots)

The Vikings recovered from two close losses to good teams (Bengals, Cardinals) on the road to rout another quality team (Seahawks) at home. Kirk Cousins is playing well again with plenty of help from the running game.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 18 (Up 7 spots)

Beating Seattle for the first time since 2009 ... without RB Dalvin Cook ... while starting a key three-game homestand might just have put the Vikes' teetering season back on track.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 18 (Up 6 spots)

The win over Seattle means nothing if they don’t give the Browns everything they can handle.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 20 (Up 6 spots)

ESPN Staff: No. 20 (Up 6 spots)

Kirk Cousins has been lights out for the Vikings in the best three-game start to his career -- eight passing touchdowns to zero interceptions and a 73.9% completion percentage. His fifth straight game with multiple passing touchdowns led Minnesota to its first win of the season versus Seattle, and he did it by capitalizing on his strengths. Cousins was 24-of-28 for 273 yards and three touchdowns when not pressured. (He has averaged 8.27 yards/attempt with no pressure in his career, fifth best in the NFL since he entered the league.) He dominated against the blitz. (Over the past three seasons, he has 26 TDs to two interceptions when being the blitzed.) And he continues to find success with Justin Jefferson, connecting on 20 of 30 passes for 254 yards and two TDs. – Courtney Cronin

