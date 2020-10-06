NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Rise Slightly After Win

For the second consecutive week, the Vikings put up a strong showing on offense and made a few timely plays on defense. Except this time, against a weaker opponent, it finally resulted in a victory.

Fresh off of their 31-23 win over the Texans, the Vikings have some much-needed hope and momentum. Once again, they have arguably the best trio of skill position players in the NFL. Kirk Cousins is playing at a higher level than he did in the first two weeks, which is crucial. Defensively, there have been signs of improvement from the young cornerback group.

Keeping this momentum going and getting to 2-3 on the season will be extremely difficult, considering their next contest is a primetime road game against the undefeated Seahawks. But at least for this week, the talk has shifted from tanking to what it would take to get back into the playoff hunt. There's some excitement around this team.

Like we do every week, let's check in on the national power rankings and see where the Vikings fall. After ranking between 20th and 30th last week, I'd expect to see a bit of a bump coming from the win in Houston.

SI.com MMQB: No. 18 (Up 6 spots)

The passing game came to life on Sunday, and Justin Jefferson looks like he's ahead of schedule as Diggs's replacement.

Full power ranks from Albert Breer here.

ESPN.com: No. 21 (No change)

The Vikings grabbed their first win of the season by beating an inept Houston squad. And still, Minnesota couldn't close out a team it had a 31-16 lead on with 10:50 to play without a late-game scare. So this seems right. Kirk Cousins is correct: Any time a team can score 30 points and put up 400-plus yards on offense, it's doing something right. That is part of the Vikings' blueprint for winning games, but until this offense can routinely win shootouts against other high-octane offenses, the Vikings' playoff chances look dim.

Note: ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Vikings a 22.7 percent chance to make the playoffs. Football Outsides has those odds slightly lower at 20.7 percent.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 23 (Up 6 spots)

They got their first victory over the season to save it, but now have to go out on the road again to play the Seahawks. That won't be easy.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 17 (Up 3 spots)

The Vikings took their season off life support with a narrow win over the Texans, and it looks like Gary Kubiak's offense has found its footing. It all goes through Dalvin Cook, of course, the superstar running back who never seems to get the pub of his similarly gifted contemporaries. When Cook (130 yards rushing, two TDs) is right, it makes life much easier for Kirk Cousins, who — for all his strengths — isn't the type of quarterback who can put an offense on his back. There are still concerns about the defense, which needed a goal-line stop in the final minute of the game (aided by an overturned Will Fuller touchdown reception) to avoid a consecutive second-half collapse.

Bleacher Report: No. 18 (Up 4 spots)

I still sort of believe in the Vikings because Kirk Cousins still has a super-high ceiling when things are going well, and Justin Jefferson looks like an absolute star. In a 14-team playoff field, don't count Minnesota out.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 19 (Up 6 spots)

Dalvin Cook has come alive the past couple weeks, and Justin Jefferson has been a revelation (it's damning that the coaching staff didn't give full-time snaps to their first-round pick until Week 3). All of a sudden, the Vikings offense isn't too bad. The defense needs to improve, but maybe it's not too late to get back into playoff contention.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 20 (Up 2 Spots)

Nice for Minnesota to get into win column. Next, Mike Zimmer's inexperienced corners get thrown into the fire against Russell Wilson.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 22 (Up 6 spots)

The Vikings have accepted their defense can't stop much so they have broken out of their offensive shell, getting more aggressive in the passing game without losing the explosiveness and important balance provided by Dalvin Cook and their running game. It's a glimmer of hope for Mike Zimmer's team to get back on track.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 25 (Up 5 spots)

#LetDalvinCook.

