NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Rise After Impressive Victory

The Vikings defied expectations on Sunday and may have saved their season in the process. By going to Green Bay and knocking off the Packers, Mike Zimmer's team has a bit of momentum and life heading into the final nine games of the year. They're just 2-5, but the schedule sets up well for Minnesota to make a run; their next five opponents are the Lions, Bears, Cowboys, Panthers, and Jaguars, none of which have a positive point differential this season.

The performance of the Vikings' offensive and defensive lines against the Packers also offers some reason for hope going forward. If they can continue to get strong play in the trenches, the team's many playmakers will be able to make things happen on both sides of the ball.

Like we do every week, let's check in on the national power rankings and see where the Vikings fall. They ranked between 24th and 28th prior to their bye week.

SI MMQB: No. 20 (Up 6 spots)

This win was a Dalvin Cook masterpiece. The Vikings RB is the first player to score on each of his team’s first four possessions since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

ESPN.com: No. 21 (Up 4 spots)

The type of heroic performance Cook turned in against Green Bay is the reason the Vikings paid him this offseason. The running back has shown he is unstoppable when healthy, and if Minnesota wants to string together victories and get back into contention, it needs to commit to running its offense through Cook. It did so in Week 8, with Cook scoring a touchdown on each of the Vikings' first four possessions, the first time a player has achieved that feat since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Keep feeding Cook and those accolades will continue and likely translate to wins.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 24 (Up 2 spots)

Winning at Green Bay, with a soft schedule coming the next five weeks, gives them some hope. Not much, but some.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 20 (Up 7 spots)

Dalvin Cook was an absolute monster on Sunday at Lambeau Field, accounting for 226 yards of offense and all four of the Vikings' touchdowns in a 28-22 upset win over the Packers. Cook put on a clinic, gaining 111 of his 163 rushing yards after contact. It allowed the Vikings to effectively hide Kirk Cousins, who entered Sunday on pace to potentially join Jameis Winston in the 30/30 Club for touchdowns and interceptions. Cousins' longest pass of the game covered 8 air yards. With Cousins effectively muzzled, Mike Zimmer's defense closed the game out with a crushing hit on Aaron Rodgers on the game's final play that resulted in a fumble recovery. A win that brought some good spirit to a locker room in need.

Bleacher Report: No. 24 (Up 3 spots)

Minnesota's stunning win over the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday can be summed up in two words: Dalvin Cook.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 26 (Up 1 spot)

Dalvin Cook had 226 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday in a win over the Packers. The rest of the Vikings combined had 98 yards and no touchdowns. It’s hard to find a box score like that, in which one player is that important in winning a game.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 21 (Up 5 spots)

Pretty simple formula – give RB Dalvin Cook 25 touches, and Minnesota is going to win. When Vikes haven't met that threshold this year? Welp ...

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 23 (Up 1 spot)

The Vikings' pass defense is something that can't be fixed with a limited pass rush and an injury-depleted young cornerback corps. But they can do whatever they want offensively when Dalvin Cook is cooking. They'll try to keep out-scoring teams and hope to sneak back into the wild-card race.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: No. 20 (Up 8 spots)

Let Dalvin Cook. Every week.

