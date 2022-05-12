NFL Schedule News: Vikings to Play Packers at Lambeau Field on New Year's Day

The Vikings and Packers will once again battle in frigid temps in Green Bay during Week 17.

Just like last year, the Vikings' penultimate game of the 2022 NFL season will take place in the cold confines of Lambeau Field. Minnesota will once again face the Packers on the road in Week 17, according to Bill Huber of SI's PackerCentral. This season's game will happen on January 1st, 2023.

The last time the Vikings played in Green Bay, they had to start Sean Mannion in a must-win game because Kirk Cousins was on the COVID list. Unsurprisingly, they didn't put up much of a fight in a 37-10 loss. At least Garrett Bradbury catching a deflected pass and stumbling for a decent gain was fun.

The Vikings will be hoping this time goes better, and that they'll still be in the hunt for an NFC North title when they head to Green Bay.

We now know four of the Vikings' 17 games for sure. They play the Eagles on the road on Monday night in Week 2, they play the Saints in London in Week 4, they play the Packers on the road in Week 17, and we can safely assume that they'll finish the season against the Bears, given that the Lions and Packers play each other in Week 18.

As for the rest of the schedule, we'll find out on Thursday night when the full thing is released. There's a rumor that the Vikings will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills in Week 15, but that should be taken with a grain of salt.

