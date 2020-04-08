Notable NFL Draft Prospects the Vikings Have FaceTimed With Recently

It's easy to connect various prospects to the Vikings in mock drafts based on those players' perceived value and the team's positional needs, but without any insight from people in the organization, it's all mostly speculation.

Looking at Rick Spielman's past draft tendencies, in terms of positions he's prioritized and athletic traits the Vikings seem to desire, can help form educated guesses. Another thing that helps with that is to examine which prospects the Vikings have actually met with during the pre-draft process.

This year's process is unique because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the cancellation of top-30 visits. But Spielman and the Vikings have still been busy connecting with tons of prospects over virtual platforms like FaceTime, in addition to the meetings they had at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine before the country went on lockdown.

Here are some of the notable names the Vikings have met with, or are scheduled to meet with soon.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims is one of the more popular first-round wide receiver choices for the Vikings in mock drafts. WR is an obvious need after the Stefon Diggs trade, and Mims has the size and speed to replace some of Diggs' production as an outside receiver. He shined at the combine and could be very enticing for the Vikings at No. 22 or 25.

Projected round: Late first/early second

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Jones is another player who is frequently linked to the Vikings in the first round, and there's plenty of reason to believe they have serious interest. They met with him at the Senior Bowl and again in a virtual setting recently. Jones has the size and mobility to be a long-term answer at left tackle in the Vikings' zone-blocking scheme.

Projected round: Mid-to-late first

Tristan Wirfs, OT/OG, Iowa

Wirfs would be a dream pick for the Vikings. He was the best lineman in the Big Ten last year, and then dominated the combine with unheard-of speed and athleticism for his size. He'd be a perfect scheme fit with a sky-high floor and ceiling. If he starts to slip into the teens, Spielman might think about making a bold move up to get him.

Projected round: Early first

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Cleveland is yet another tackle who would fit the Vikings' scheme. He was a combine star in his own right, running a 4.93 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6, 311 pounds and shining in the agility, jumping, and strength tests as well. He needs to improve from a technical standpoint, but has all the athletic tools.

Projected round: Second

CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Henderson, like Wirfs, would be a great fit at a position of need but is widely expected to be off the board by the time the Vikings pick. He's a dynamic athlete and outstanding man-coverage corner, and has risen up to being the consensus CB2 during the past couple months. Would the Vikings consider moving up to get him?

Projected round: Mid-first

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A & M

In addition to corner, receiver, and offensive line, the Vikings have a major need at three-technique defensive tackle. Madubuike is an explosive interior pass-rusher who would pair nicely with the Vikings' new nose tackle, Michael Pierce. He could be a strong option with the No. 58 pick.

Projected round: Second

Those are just a few of the many prospects the Vikings have connected with over FaceTime or Zoom recently; there are countless more whose names haven't been reported.

Other prospects the Vikings are confirmed to have virtually met with: J.R. Reed, S, Georgia (son of former Vikings WR Jake Reed); Kevin Dotson, IOL, Louisiana; Kameron Cline, DT, South Dakota; Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota

Notable prospects the Vikings met with at the scouting combine: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU; Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech; Brandon Jones, S, Texas; Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn; Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU; Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

Shoutout to this tracker put together by Sean Borman of VikingsTerritory.com

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.