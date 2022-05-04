Official: Vikings to Play Saints in London During Week 4 of 2022 NFL Season

The Saints will host the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL International Series.

The Vikings are officially headed back across the pond. They'll take on the Saints in an NFL International Series game in London this year, the league announced on Wednesday morning.

The game will take place on Sunday, October 2nd, during Week 4 of the 2022 season. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019 and is the third-largest football stadium in England.

Saints beat writer Jeff Duncan previously reported that Minnesota was expected to be New Orleans' opponent for this game.

This will be the Vikings' third time playing in London. They're 2-0. They beat the Steelers 34-27 in 2013 at Wembley Stadium, then beat the Browns 33-16 in 2017 at Twickenham Stadium.

This is great news for the large contingent of Vikings fans in the United Kingdom, who can see their favorite team without a major travel commitment for the first time in five years.

It's also good news for the Vikings, at least on paper. This counts as one of their eight road games, even though it'll be at a neutral site. Not having to play a true road game at the Superdome in New Orleans isn't something the Vikings' coaches will complain about. Minnesota has nine home games, seven true road games, and this London game in 2022. They played nine road games last year in the first year of the NFL's 17-game schedule.

Packers-Giants and Jaguars-Broncos are the two other London games. The Buccaneers and Seahawks will compete in the first regular season game ever played in Germany.

