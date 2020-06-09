InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

What is a Realistic, 'Reasonable' Price For a Dalvin Cook Extension?

Will Ragatz

If Dalvin Cook and the Vikings are going to get a deal done before training camp starts, one or both sides will need to make some concessions when it comes to the final number on the contract. 

Recent reports are that the Vikings have yet to offer more than $10 million per year on an extension for Cook, and that their current offer might be closer to the $8 million Melvin Gordon received from the Broncos this offseason. Cook's camp, meanwhile, opened negotiations by asking for $15-16 million annually, which would put him up with Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliott as one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Given Cook's injury history and his lack of McCaffrey-level receiving production, his side knows that a deal in that range isn't realistic. But they're standing firm on asking for around $13 million – also known as the Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson range. According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, that's an offer that Cook would "gladly take." But so far, the Vikings haven't come close to that number. 

Minnesota's single-digit offers have been deemed disrespectful by Cook's representation. That led him to decide to take a stand, with Adam Schefter reporting on Monday that Cook will be holding out from all team activities until a "reasonable" deal is worked out.

There are those who argue that the Vikings shouldn't budge on their initial offer, given Cook's injuries and – maybe more importantly – the overall value of the running back position in the modern game. The Vikings certainly have the majority of the leverage in negotiations, primarily because of a provision in the new CBA that would make it a major risk for Cook to continue holding out into training camp as his camp says he will.

However, there's little reason to think the Vikings are viewing the situation that way. They value the crucial role Cook plays in their run-heavy offense. There's a star quality and explosive playmaking ability that would be missing if he isn't wearing purple in 2020. Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone are solid depth pieces, but neither has the all-around talent of Cook nor any experience as an NFL feature back. The Vikings also value Cook's work ethic, community involvement, and presence in the locker room. Lastly, they have a strong recent history of rewarding homegrown stars with contract extensions, often right before the onset of training camp.

Things have hit a snag recently, causing negotiations to stall and Cook to step away from team activities, but both sides would presumably still like to get something worked out over the next couple months.

What would a realistic, reasonable deal that would benefit everyone look like? It's safe to say that $13 million is going to be the absolute upper limit of what the number may end up being. It simply wouldn't make sense for the Vikings to go any higher than that, considering all of the factors at play. In all likelihood, Cook's camp will have to meet the Vikings somewhere in the $9-12 million range. Spotrac founder Michael Ginnitti suggested that a potential two-year, $24 million extension would be the upper limit of what the market says makes sense.

There are a lot of other technicalities that could be in play here, beyond just the exact annual salary. The Vikings may want an extension to be at least three years, so they could help account for a potential dip in the salary cap in 2021 by pushing more of the money to 2022 or beyond. How much of the extension would be conveyed in the form of a signing bonus is another important issue. Could the sides agree on something with slightly less guaranteed money but additional value based on incentives for games played or total yards?

Still, the final number is what will matter most. If the Vikings aren't willing to go over $9 or 10 million and Cook's side refuses to accept that much, things could start to get interesting (or ugly). Cook would have to decide if he wants to risk hitting restricted free agency by continuing his holdout, if he wants to seek a trade, or if he should just play the final year of his rookie deal.

In an ideal world, the two sides will figure out a compromise before training camp starts, and there won't be a fractured relationship. But at this point, that outcome is far from a sure thing.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the NFC North Tight End Rooms For 2020

Tight end is one of the weaker position groups in the division. Which team has the upper hand?

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Who Has More Leverage in Contract Negotiations, Dalvin Cook or the Vikings?

This is an unfair world for elite running backs. Dalvin Cook might find that out the hard way.

Will Ragatz

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to Hold Out Until He Receives "Reasonable" Extension

The Vikings' star running back won't be showing up for team activities until he gets a "reasonable" deal.

Will Ragatz

B/R Lists Brian O'Neill as Vikings' Top Building Block

The Vikings' right tackle has already become a key part of the team's present and future.

Will Ragatz

98 Days Until Vikings Football: Previewing Michael Pierce's Impact in 2020

The Vikings' biggest move in free agency was adding Pierce at nose tackle. How important is he for the upcoming season?

Will Ragatz

99 Days Until Vikings Football: What Does Danielle Hunter Have in Store for 2020?

Can the Vikings' star defensive end continue to produce without Everson Griffen across from him?

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Calling Justin Jefferson an Upgrade Over Stefon Diggs is Disrespectful

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks Justin Jefferson can be an upgrade for the Vikings in 2020.

Will Ragatz

by

ChiVike

Daniel Jeremiah Says Dalvin Cook Will Be an MVP Contender in 2020

The respected NFL analyst is expecting big things from the Vikings running back this season.

Will Ragatz

Kyle Rudolph Organizes Community Event For Supply Distribution

The Vikings tight end was part of the group who hosted the event at Cub Foods in Minneapolis.

Will Ragatz

NFL Coaches Can Return to Facilities Starting Friday, But Not All Will

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams saying that coaching staffs are allowed to return to their buildings.

Will Ragatz