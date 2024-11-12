Report: J.J. McCarthy buys $2.44 million home of ex-Twins star Joe Mauer
Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has found a home in Minnesota. Literally.
According to Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press, McCarthy has purchased the now-former home of Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame catcher Joe Mauer.
The home — a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home featuring 7,252 finished square feet with 4.92 acres of property — is located in Sunfish Lake, a small suburb south of St. Paul, just miles from the Vikings' headquarters at TCO Performance Center in nearby Eagan.
According to property records, the home was actually sold on June 24 for $2.44 million. That's two months after the Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall on April 25.
For clarity, the Dakota County property records list IMM LLC, an investment management company, as the fee owner. It's common in professional sports for athletes to buy homes through investment companies.
Mauer bought the Sunfish Lake home in 2012 for $1.75 million. According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, Mauer paid $6.3 million in cash for a home on Lake Minnetonka in the western Twin Cites metro in 2016.