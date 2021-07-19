Report: Vikings DT Michael Pierce Suffers Minor Calf Injury

Pierce could miss some time in training camp, but he's expected to be good to go for the regular season.

Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce injured his calf while working out and could miss time when training camp begins next week, per Ian Rapaport of NFL Network. However, the injury apparently isn't seen as serious enough to potentially keep him out for Week 1 of the regular season in eight weeks.

Even though it sounds like Pierce's calf injury isn't a major one, this is unfortunate news for him and the Vikings. The big defensive tackle's preparation for this season has now been derailed a bit, and it's unclear exactly how long this injury will keep him off the field. This is a big season for Pierce, who opted out of the 2020 campaign due to being at high risk for COVID-19. He's been excited to show the Vikings why they gave him a big contract in free agency a year ago, but now his training has to be put on hold for a bit.

After the Danielle Hunter situation last year, where a "tweak" in training camp became a season-ending neck injury, Vikings fans are understandably nervous to hear about a minor injury for a defensive lineman. Luckily, calves are a bit more straightforward than necks, and Pierce still has plenty of time to heal before the season begins.

The Vikings will be hoping his recovery is quick and they can get him on the field during training camp. They'll want to see him and fellow defensive tackle acquisition Dalvin Tomlinson play together so they can figure out how maximize those two. If Pierce misses time in camp, Sheldon Richardson will presumably step up and see significant reps with the first team defensive line.

Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Vikings in 2020 after four strong years with the Ravens. The 6-foot, 245-pound went undrafted in 2016 out of Samford but quickly developed into one of the NFL's premier run-stuffing nose tackles. He turns 29 in November.

