InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Report: Vikings Interested in Re-Signing Andrew Sendejo

Will Ragatz

The Vikings are interested in re-signing veteran safety Andrew Sendejo when free agency begins, according to a report from Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Andrew Sendejo’s days as a starting safety for the Vikings might not be over. NFL sources said Monday the Vikings are interested in re-signing Sendejo, 32, when free agency begins next week. He could be an option to start alongside Harrison Smith if Minnesota doesn’t re-sign free agent Anthony Harris, who could depart for a lucrative contract.

With all the evidence pointing towards Harris signing elsewhere in free agency, Sendejo would be a cheap option with a great deal of experience in Mike Zimmer's defensive system. A longtime Viking, Sendejo has played alongside free safety Harrison Smith during parts of six different seasons.

Sendejo returned to the Vikings last November after being waived by the Eagles nine games into a one-year deal. He had two interceptions in six games with the Vikings down the stretch. Notably, Sendejo played well while filling in at nickel corner – a position he had never played before – for an injured Mackensie Alexander during the wild-card round upset of the Saints.

Considering Alexander is another possible, if not likely, departure in free agency this offseason, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Sendejo could compete for snaps at both safety and slot corner in 2020 if he were to return.

Sendejo went undrafted out of Rice in 2010 and began his professional career with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. After brief stops with the Cowboys and Jets, he played for the Vikings from 2011 through 2018 before signing with the Eagles. Sendejo was the team's primary strong safety from 2015 through 2017, making 40 starts and recording five interceptions and three fumble recoveries during that time.

He would likely command $1-2 million annually in a new deal, which is a lot less than the $13-14 million Harris is expected to make per season.

Beginning next Monday, March 16th, teams can contact the agents of impending unrestricted free agents. Free agency officially begins at 3:00 p.m. central time on Wednesday the 18th with the start of the new league year.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments (1)
Tallchief42
Tallchief42

This would be a typical, stupid Spielman move. I know Harris will cost a lot but he's worth it. The only good thing from starting Sendejo would probably mean they finally realize it, after a last-place finish, that it's time to wipe the slate clean to start fresh

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

When Will the 2020 Compensatory Draft Picks Be Announced?

An update on when the Vikings can expect to know the exact placement of their 2020 compensatory NFL draft picks.

Will Ragatz

The Vikings Should Sign Jason Peters To A One-Year Deal

Jason Peters could be a perfect one-year stopgap for the Vikings at left tackle.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Notes: Sirles and Boone Make Announcements, Cook Aiming for 2,000

Announcements from Alex Boone and Jeremiah Sirles and a TMZ interview with Dalvin Cook.

Will Ragatz

NFL Combine Winners: Wide Receivers Who Could Interest Vikings

Which wide receivers stood out at the NFL combine in Indianapolis?

Will Ragatz

Vikings' Odds to Win Conference, Division in 2020 Have Been Set

What do the oddsmakers think of the Vikings' chances for success next season?

Will Ragatz

NFL Combine Winners: Offensive Guards Who Could Interest Vikings

Which guards stood out in Indianapolis and could be possibilities for the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Will Ragatz

NFL Combine Winners: Offensive Tackles Who Could Interest Vikings

Who stood out among the offensive tackles at the combine in Indianapolis?

Will Ragatz

NFL Combine Winners: Safeties Who Could Interest Vikings

Which safeties stood out in Indianapolis ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Will Ragatz

Should the Vikings Explore a Trade For Panthers Guard Trai Turner?

The Panthers are reportedly open to shopping their Pro Bowl guard. Should the Vikings have interest?

Will Ragatz

NFL Combine Winners: Cornerbacks Who Could Interest Vikings

Who stood out among a deep NFL Draft corner class at the combine in Indianapolis?

Will Ragatz