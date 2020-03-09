Report: Vikings Interested in Re-Signing Andrew Sendejo

The Vikings are interested in re-signing veteran safety Andrew Sendejo when free agency begins, according to a report from Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Andrew Sendejo’s days as a starting safety for the Vikings might not be over. NFL sources said Monday the Vikings are interested in re-signing Sendejo, 32, when free agency begins next week. He could be an option to start alongside Harrison Smith if Minnesota doesn’t re-sign free agent Anthony Harris, who could depart for a lucrative contract.

With all the evidence pointing towards Harris signing elsewhere in free agency, Sendejo would be a cheap option with a great deal of experience in Mike Zimmer's defensive system. A longtime Viking, Sendejo has played alongside free safety Harrison Smith during parts of six different seasons.

Sendejo returned to the Vikings last November after being waived by the Eagles nine games into a one-year deal. He had two interceptions in six games with the Vikings down the stretch. Notably, Sendejo played well while filling in at nickel corner – a position he had never played before – for an injured Mackensie Alexander during the wild-card round upset of the Saints.

Considering Alexander is another possible, if not likely, departure in free agency this offseason, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Sendejo could compete for snaps at both safety and slot corner in 2020 if he were to return.

Sendejo went undrafted out of Rice in 2010 and began his professional career with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. After brief stops with the Cowboys and Jets, he played for the Vikings from 2011 through 2018 before signing with the Eagles. Sendejo was the team's primary strong safety from 2015 through 2017, making 40 starts and recording five interceptions and three fumble recoveries during that time.

He would likely command $1-2 million annually in a new deal, which is a lot less than the $13-14 million Harris is expected to make per season.

Beginning next Monday, March 16th, teams can contact the agents of impending unrestricted free agents. Free agency officially begins at 3:00 p.m. central time on Wednesday the 18th with the start of the new league year.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.